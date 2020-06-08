Today's Top Stories
Kate Middleton Rewore Her $8 Earrings for Her Latest Public Appearance

By Emily Dixon
woking, england january 22 catherine, duchess of cambridge visits hmp send on january 22, 2020 in woking, england the visit is part of hrhs 24 hour tour of the country to launch 5 big questions on the under 5s photo by samir husseinwireimage
Samir HusseinGetty Images
  • Kate Middleton and Prince William marked Volunteers' Week on Friday by sharing a new video on Instagram, in which they speak to volunteers across the U.K.
  • "Everyone's got something to give back," Kate says in the video. "These small acts of kindness, they go such a long way."
  • The Duchess of Cambridge rewore two items she's been spotted in before: her $8 Accessorize earrings, and her M.i.h. Jeans broderie anglaise shirt.

    On Friday, Kate Middleton and Prince William shared a new video on Instagram to mark Volunteers' Week in the U.K. In the clip, they speak to volunteers from two organizations: Conscious Youth in Kirklees, England, which offers services to young people to encourage "active citizenship and community cohesion," and Machynlleth Corona Community Response in Powys, Wales, which provides "community support" to local people amid the coronavirus pandemic.

    "You guys are out there volunteering in your own ways. Everyone’s got something to give back," Kate says in the video (watch the extended version on YouTube). "These small acts of kindness, they go such a long way."

    This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

    In the video, Kate rewears two items she's been spotted in before, ranging from the affordable to the not-quite-so-affordable. As Hello! reports, the Duchess of Cambridge first wore the "Mabel" broderie anglaise shirt from M.i.h. Jeans to the Chelsea Flower Show in 2019. It's still in stock (at about $320) but only in very limited sizes. Shop below:

    M.i.h. Jeans
    Mabel Shirt
    M.i.h. Jeans
    SHOP NOW

    Then there's the more affordable item: Kate's $8 gold earrings. She first wore the Accessorize "Twisted Circle Drop" earrings for an evening reception in Dublin, Ireland last March—and inexplicably, they're still in stock (and yes, they ship to the U.S.) You can shop them below—but you'll probably want to be quick about it.

    Accessorize
    Twisted Circle Drop Earrings
    Accessorize
    $8.00
    SHOP NOW

