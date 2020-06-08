Kate Middleton and Prince William marked Volunteers' Week on Friday by sharing a new video on Instagram, in which they speak to volunteers across the U.K.

"Everyone's got something to give back," Kate says in the video. "These small acts of kindness, they go such a long way."

The Duchess of Cambridge rewore two items she's been spotted in before: her $8 Accessorize earrings, and her M.i.h. Jeans broderie anglaise shirt.

On Friday, Kate Middleton and Prince William shared a new video on Instagram to mark Volunteers' Week in the U.K. In the clip, they speak to volunteers from two organizations: Conscious Youth in Kirklees, England, which offers services to young people to encourage "active citizenship and community cohesion," and Machynlleth Corona Community Response in Powys, Wales, which provides "community support" to local people amid the coronavirus pandemic.

In the video, Kate rewears two items she's been spotted in before, ranging from the affordable to the not-quite-so-affordable. As Hello! reports, the Duchess of Cambridge first wore the "Mabel" broderie anglaise shirt from M.i.h. Jeans to the Chelsea Flower Show in 2019. It's still in stock (at about $320) but only in very limited sizes. Shop below:

Then there's the more affordable item: Kate's $8 gold earrings. She first wore the Accessorize "Twisted Circle Drop" earrings for an evening reception in Dublin, Ireland last March—and inexplicably, they're still in stock (and yes, they ship to the U.S.) You can shop them below—but you'll probably want to be quick about it.

