Kate Middleton shared a new video on Instagram to encourage people to participate in her photography project with London's National Portrait Gallery, "Hold Still," which closes on June 18.

For the video, Kate rewore a bright blue Stella McCartney dress, which she debuted at the National Portrait Gallery in 2012.

The dress is super similar to Meghan Markle's bright cerulean Victoria Beckham dress, which she wore to the Endeavour Fund Awards in March.

The Duchesses are mirroring each other! Kate Middleton shared a new video on Instagram, encouraging the British public to enter her coronavirus photography project with the National Gallery, "Hold Still," which closes to entrants on June 18. To film the video, she wore a bright blue Stella McCartney dress, as Hello! reports—which looks incredibly similar to Meghan Markle's cerulean Victoria Beckham dress that she wore to the Endeavour Funds in March. Somehow unfamiliar? If I mention a certain umbrella moment, does the exact dress spring to mind?

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Samir Hussein Getty Images

Kate's dress isn't new—she wore it to the National Portrait Gallery in 2012, as well as on a number of other subsequent occasions, Hello! reports. But it seems fair to assume she was just as wowed by Meghan and Harry's moment in the rain as the rest of us, and that just might have inspired her to dig out a bright blue dress of her own.

Another reason for Kate to revisit her Stella McCartney dress? We all know Kate loves a theme; specifically, she's a big fan of pairing her outfits to the subject of her engagements (see: all the green she wore in Ireland). And she's kept that up in her video engagements amid the coronavirus pandemic. For instance, in a video marking Australia's "Thank a First Responder Day," Kate rewore a yellow Roksanda dress, which she debuted during the Cambridges' 2014 tour of Australia and New Zealand.

As mentioned above, Kate first wore her Stella McCartney dress to the National Portrait Gallery—so it's probably no coincidence that she rewore it to speak about "Hold Still," her photography project in partnership with the institution. Again: Kate loves a theme!

For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.



subscribe here

Emily Dixon Emily Dixon is a British journalist who’s contributed to CNN, Teen Vogue, Time, Glamour, The Guardian, Wonderland, The Big Roundtable, Bust, and more, on everything from mental health to fashion to political activism to feminist zine collectives.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io

This commenting section is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page. You may be able to find more information on their web site.