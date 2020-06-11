Today's Top Stories
1
Sorry, Consuming Trauma Porn Is Not Allyship
2
Meghan and Harry are "Stronger Than Ever" In LA
3
What Keeps Marie Claire Editors Cozy at Home
4
Houseparty's CEO on Redefining the Way We Hangout
5
Black Candidates Running in 2020 to Know

Kate Middleton Mirrored Meghan Markle in a Bright Blue Fitted Dress

By Emily Dixon
london, united kingdom july 19 embargoed for publication in uk newspapers until 48 hours after create date and time catherine, duchess of cambridge in her role as patron, visits the road to 2012 aiming high exhibition at the national portrait gallery on july 19, 2012 in london, england on july 19, 2012 in london, england the duchess of cambridge as patron of the national portrait gallery visited the exhibition, which showcases commissioned photographs documenting preparations for the london 2012 olympic and paralympic games, and runs from july 19 september 23 photo by indigogetty images
Max Mumby/IndigoGetty Images

    The Duchesses are mirroring each other! Kate Middleton shared a new video on Instagram, encouraging the British public to enter her coronavirus photography project with the National Gallery, "Hold Still," which closes to entrants on June 18. To film the video, she wore a bright blue Stella McCartney dress, as Hello! reports—which looks incredibly similar to Meghan Markle's cerulean Victoria Beckham dress that she wore to the Endeavour Funds in March. Somehow unfamiliar? If I mention a certain umbrella moment, does the exact dress spring to mind?

    This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

    meghan markle prince harry umbrella rain
    Samir HusseinGetty Images

    Kate's dress isn't new—she wore it to the National Portrait Gallery in 2012, as well as on a number of other subsequent occasions, Hello! reports. But it seems fair to assume she was just as wowed by Meghan and Harry's moment in the rain as the rest of us, and that just might have inspired her to dig out a bright blue dress of her own.

    Another reason for Kate to revisit her Stella McCartney dress? We all know Kate loves a theme; specifically, she's a big fan of pairing her outfits to the subject of her engagements (see: all the green she wore in Ireland). And she's kept that up in her video engagements amid the coronavirus pandemic. For instance, in a video marking Australia's "Thank a First Responder Day," Kate rewore a yellow Roksanda dress, which she debuted during the Cambridges' 2014 tour of Australia and New Zealand.

    As mentioned above, Kate first wore her Stella McCartney dress to the National Portrait Gallery—so it's probably no coincidence that she rewore it to speak about "Hold Still," her photography project in partnership with the institution. Again: Kate loves a theme!

    For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

    subscribe here

    Related Stories
    See Prince Philip's 99th Birthday Portrait
    Philip & The Queen Reunite After 2 Years Apart
    This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
    Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
    More From Celebrity
    Meghan & Harry Discussed Royal Exit Pre-Wedding
    Kate Middleton Hired a New Private Secretary
    Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
    Meghan and Harry are "Stronger Than Ever" In LA
    Lizzo Shares Workout Video & Calls Out Fat Shamers
    The Royal Family Released a Rare Throwback Photo
    Kate Rewore Her Favorite Versatile Earrings
    See Prince Philip's 99th Birthday Portrait
    Meghan & Harry Speaking to People "at Every Level"
    Prince Andrew and the U.S. Argue Over Epstein Case
    Queen's Youngest Grandkids Will Have to Get Jobs