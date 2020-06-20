In the wake of Jessica Mulroney's white privilege scandal, her longtime friend, Meghan Markle, is reportedly stepping back from the relationship.

A source close to the royal said Meghan has "distanced herself from Jessica because the comments were unacceptable and offensive."

Still, the source insists that Meghan does not intend to completely end her friendship with Mulroney.

Meghan Markle might be making some changes to her inner circle. A source close to the Duchess of Sussex says she's been reevaluating her longtime friendship with Jessica Mulroney in the wake of the latter's recent white privilege scandal.

In case you need a recap, Mulroney came under fire when Black influencer Sasha Exeter called her out for "very problematic behavior" and "textbook white privilege" after Mulroney reportedly reached out to brands to discourage them from working with Exeter after the two women had a falling out. At one point her attempts to explain her behavior and defend herself, Mulroney seemed to subtly reference her friendship with Meghan, who has been the victim of racism consistently, especially since joining the royal family.

Now, it seems like Meghan may be taking steps to distance herself from Mulroney.

"She's distanced herself from Jessica because the comments were unacceptable and offensive," a source close to the royal told ET Online. "[Meghan's friends have been] concerned for some time that Jessica has been profiting from her relationship with Meghan and using it to further her brand. That's something [Prince] William and Harry have never accepted with any of their friends."

According to the source, however, that does not mean that Meghan is going to completely cut Mulroney out of her life.

"Jessica made an error in judgment which was regrettable and for which she has apologized and made a vow to step back and learn from her insensitivity," the source explained. "Regardless, Jessica has been a source of strength for Meghan in the past during some of her most difficult times. She even watched over [Markle's son] Archie."

While her friendship with Mulroney may be in a cooling off period, Meghan probably won't notice the absence too much. The royal will be launching the Archewell Foundation with her husband, Prince Harry, in the near future and is committed to promoting social justice and equality and working with Black Lives Matter leaders.

"For now, she is focusing on projects and issues that are important to her including the development of the couple's foundation and listening and learning from community leaders about social justice and equality," the source said.

