- New romance alert: Timothée Chalamet and Eiza González were photographed kissing in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, on Sunday.
- Chalamet was also seen serenading González on the guitar.
- Chalamet previously dated Lily-Rose Depp, with the couple splitting up in April.
It looks like a new celebrity couple has emerged: actors Timothée Chalamet and Eiza González were photographed kissing on vacation in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, over the weekend. The pair were spotted hanging out by the pool with friends—and at one point, Chalamet broke out the guitar to serenade González. Take a look at the photos here.
Chalamet was last linked to Lily-Rose Depp, who he dated for over a year before the couple split in April, as reported by Us Weekly. While the pair avoided speaking publicly about their relationship, they did make their red carpet debut at the 2019 Venice Film Festival, as Vogue reports, where both were promoting their movie The King. Their breakup was confirmed in Chalamet's April British Vogue profile, which described him as "currently single."
González, meanwhile, last dated actor Luke Bracey in 2019, as Just Jared reports. The couple attended a Ralph Lauren runway show together in September, and were photographed kissing in November.
For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.