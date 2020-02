Hey, hi, hello, and welcome to the photo series of my dreams: good ol' Timothée Chalamet photobombing Margot Robbie on the Oscars red carpet. Please see below:

There were, of course, many Twitter reactions:

same margot robbie, same. timmy chalamet is the softest baby pic.twitter.com/y5fq3oVXIN — ✨ (@itsdmc) February 10, 2020

not sure if i’m more jealous of margot squishing timmys face OR timmy getting his face squished by margot robbie pic.twitter.com/dkNqWFlZk6 — jay ♡ (@kissyypleaser) February 10, 2020

no one:

stan twitter: timmy, timotheé, timotheé and margot robbie — smoke green (@MariyaSaeed5) February 10, 2020

oh to be timmy getting ur face squished by margot robbie — taika stan bey (@spacesapphic) February 10, 2020

Margot looking at Timmy is how I look at emotionally unavailable men tbh #Oscars pic.twitter.com/GB7LRdiAKa — Christina D'Ambrosio (@christinadambro) February 10, 2020

the question is, do i wanna be margot or do i wanna be timmy pic.twitter.com/5saXqEQI1s — maddy (@adoregldn) February 10, 2020

margot: could u fix my car

timmy: i’m timothee chalamet

margot: ok could u fix my car timothee chalamet pic.twitter.com/zMU5hJJjmX — LUCY (@CEOofREDDIE) February 10, 2020

now people saying timmy should be ken in margot’s barbie movie i hate it here i mean he can play barbie’s son i guess — quinn (@Ieosmargot) February 10, 2020

Timmy be lookin like a sexy plummer at the oscars pic.twitter.com/WgkX6mnder — Margot 🤠 (@merg12345) February 10, 2020

I want this photo of Timmy and Margot tattooed on my forehead pic.twitter.com/o83eNYtXxD — KIRSTY || bucky trash (@hoImboy) February 10, 2020

Watch the whole interaction below, then shed some tears with me:

STOP I WOULD DIE FOR TIMMY AND MARGOT pic.twitter.com/8x9fTUELR9 — sofia (@1980sinhaler) February 10, 2020

I love them.

