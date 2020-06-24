Today's Top Stories
Bella Hadid and Hailey Baldwin Model Tiny String Bikinis on a Yacht in Italy

By Emily Dixon
milan, italy september 23 gigi hadid, bella hadid and hailey baldwin are seen backstage ahead of the bottega veneta show during milan fashion week springsummer 2018 on september 23, 2017 in milan, italy photo by tristan fewingsgetty images for bottega veneta
Tristan FewingsGetty Images
  • Bella Hadid and Hailey Baldwin were photographed on a yacht in Sardinia, Italy on Tuesday, as E! reports.
  • The pair flew out via private jet for a photoshoot, according to E!
  • Hadid and Baldwin both modeled tiny string bikinis—Hadid's pink and yellow and Baldwin's zebra print.

    Would it truly be summer without a steady flow of supermodels taking to yachts in bikinis? This week's edition: Bella Hadid and Hailey Baldwin were photographed boarding a yacht in Sardinia, Italy on Tuesday, as E! reports. And both wore extremely covetable, extremely tiny string bikinis; Hadid wore a stretchy pink and yellow suit, while Baldwin wore a zebra-print two-piece in a sporty bralette style. Click here to see the photos.

    According to E!, the supermodels were actually in Italy for business reasons, not leisure—for a photoshoot, to be more specific. Both flew there on private jets, and wore masks and gloves, while everyone involved in the photoshoot was reportedly tested for COVID-19.

    Baldwin wore the C bralette and bottom from Candice Swanepoel's swimwear line Tropic of C, as E! reports, both of which are shoppable below:

    c bottom
    Courtesy

    SHOP THE TOP

    bottom
    Courtesy

    SHOP THE BOTTOM

    While Hadid's swimsuit hasn't yet been identified, just give it an hour or two—the internet always prevails. In the meantime, there's a chance you might be able to get hold of another of Hadid's recent looks—her emerald green "Cece" bikini from Sommer Swim.

    This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

    Unsurprisingly, the bikini's currently sold out—as tends to be the case when the Hadids wear something in public—but you can sign up to be notified when it's back in stock here.

