Prince Harry Made Another Move Away From His Former Status as a Senior Royal

By Emily Dixon
edinburgh, scotland february 26 prince harry, duke of sussex speaks as he attends a sustainable tourism summit at the edinburgh international conference centre on february 26, 2020 in edinburgh, scotland photo by andrew milligan wpa poolgetty images
WPA PoolGetty Images
  • Prince Harry and Meghan Markle agreed to stop using their HRH (Her/His Royal Highness) titles after they stepped down as senior royals.
  • On the website of Harry's sustainable tourism coalition, Travalyst, he is no longer referred to as "HRH The Duke of Sussex," but simply, "The Duke of Sussex."
  • At a Travalyst event in February, he asked that attendees "just call him Harry."

    Prince Harry is sticking to a commitment he made earlier this year, after he and Meghan Markle announced they would be stepping down as senior members of the royal family. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex agreed to stop "actively" using their HRH (His/Her Royal Highness) titles after their transition away from working royal duties, and both have subsequently honored that agreement. The latest instance: The website for Travalyst, Harry's sustainable tourism initiative, has been updated, as People reports. The site previously said the initiative was "led by HRH The Duke of Sussex"; now, it reads "led by The Duke of Sussex."

    This content is imported from Instagram.
    View this post on Instagram

    In Scotland today, The Duke of Sussex and Travalyst have hosted a summit to launch their next phase of work, putting communities first, with a mission to create a more sustainable tourism industry. • “We are a coalition of partners with a shared goal to transform the future of tourism and travel for everyone – to give people access to better information and ensure the future development of tourism positively supports the destinations that the industry relies on, and that their communities depend on. We believe travel is a good thing. It is the heart of human experience, of cultural connections and of new friendships.” - The Duke of Sussex Travalyst is working to build a future where people are able to take holidays and trips that have social, environmental and economic benefits to communities and destinations built in. There is an increasing desire for these types of trips – and we want to make them a reality for everyone. At today’s summit in Edinburgh, representatives from across the Scottish tourism sector discussed the need to encourage and incentivise sustainable practices across the supply chain, in a way that meets the needs of consumers who want more clarity on how to choose more sustainable options. Image © PA / SussexRoyal

    A post shared by The Duke and Duchess of Sussex (@sussexroyal) on

    In an official statement on their website, the Sussexes set out how their titles would change after they stepped down. "As agreed and set out in January, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will retain their “HRH” prefix, thereby formally remaining known as His Royal Highness The Duke of Sussex and Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Sussex. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will no longer actively use their HRH titles as they will no longer be working members of the family as of Spring 2020," the statement read.

    Harry made headlines at a Travalyst conference in Edinburgh, Scotland earlier this year, when he appeared to reject his former royal titles. Introducing him, journalist Ayesha Hazarika said, "He's made it clear that we are all just to call him Harry. So ladies and gentlemen, please give a big, warm, Scottish welcome to Harry."

