Prince Harry and Meghan Markle agreed to stop using their HRH (Her/His Royal Highness) titles after they stepped down as senior royals.

On the website of Harry's sustainable tourism coalition, Travalyst, he is no longer referred to as "HRH The Duke of Sussex," but simply, "The Duke of Sussex."

At a Travalyst event in February, he asked that attendees "just call him Harry."

Prince Harry is sticking to a commitment he made earlier this year, after he and Meghan Markle announced they would be stepping down as senior members of the royal family. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex agreed to stop "actively" using their HRH (His/Her Royal Highness) titles after their transition away from working royal duties, and both have subsequently honored that agreement. The latest instance: The website for Travalyst, Harry's sustainable tourism initiative, has been updated, as People reports. The site previously said the initiative was "led by HRH The Duke of Sussex"; now, it reads "led by The Duke of Sussex."

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

In an official statement on their website, the Sussexes set out how their titles would change after they stepped down. "As agreed and set out in January, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will retain their “HRH” prefix, thereby formally remaining known as His Royal Highness The Duke of Sussex and Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Sussex. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will no longer actively use their HRH titles as they will no longer be working members of the family as of Spring 2020," the statement read.

Harry made headlines at a Travalyst conference in Edinburgh, Scotland earlier this year, when he appeared to reject his former royal titles. Introducing him, journalist Ayesha Hazarika said, "He's made it clear that we are all just to call him Harry. So ladies and gentlemen, please give a big, warm, Scottish welcome to Harry."

For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.



subscribe here

Emily Dixon Emily Dixon is a British journalist who’s contributed to CNN, Teen Vogue, Time, Glamour, The Guardian, Wonderland, The Big Roundtable, Bust, and more, on everything from mental health to fashion to political activism to feminist zine collectives.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io

This commenting section is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page. You may be able to find more information on their web site.