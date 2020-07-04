In their latest round of trademark filings, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle gave the public some new insights into their plans for their new, post-royal brand, Archewell.

The Sussexes filed an application to the Intellectual Property Office in London to trademark Archewell for use in a range of future ventures, including "television shows," "motion picture films," and "digital entertainment content."

The latest application suggests that Harry and Meghan plan to work in the entertainment industry in some capacity going forward.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have revealed some details about their post-royal exit plans in their latest round of trademark filings.

According to Daily Mail columnist Richard Eden, the Sussexes recently applied to trademark Archewell—the name they've announced they'll use for their upcoming nonprofit foundation—for several different uses.

The most buzz-worthy uses in the list are for "television shows" and "motion picture films," which suggests that Harry and Meghan's post-royal plans include at least some work in the entertainment industry. The couple's application to the Intellectual Property Office in London includes other potential ventures, including "digital entertainment content," "providing a website featuring information in the field of physical fitness," and a website "featuring information in the field of nutrition, general health and mental health," according to Eden.

"Archewell is going to be huge. Harry and Meghan will use it to support lots of causes that they feel passionately about," a source close to the Sussexes said. "It will be a global organization with international ambitions."

