Pregnant Sophie Turner's maternity style is laidback, comfortable, and endlessly cool.

Turner took a walk with husband Joe Jonas earlier this week, debuting another casual, covetable outfit, as Vogue reports.

She wore a khaki Oasis band tee, black shorts, and fuzzy black slides, as well as a snake print face mask.

Sophie Turner's maternity outfits are consistently worthy of shamelessly ripping off (whether you're pregnant or not), and her latest ensemble is no exception—particularly if you're prone to a little '90s Britpop nostalgia. As Vogue reports, Turner and Joe Jonas headed out for a walk in Los Angeles earlier this week, and Turner kept it comfortable, casual, and extremely cool. She wore a khaki Oasis band tee with black cutoff shorts and fuzzy black slides, adding a monochrome snake print face mask. Vogue has the photos here.

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

If you're pregnant and looking for inspiration—or not pregnant, and just a fan of Turner's effortless, laidback cool—look no further than her outfits for her recent outdoor excursions. Last weekend, she paired a white graphic "New York" t-shirt with light grey biker shorts and again, some fuzzy slides (though on closer examination, it looks like Turner might possess multiple pairs of fuzzy slides, which I appreciate as the owner of three almost identical pairs of high-waisted leather trousers.) She and Jonas picked up some ice-cream (at Salt & Straw in Los Angeles), which is also something I'd encourage you all copy.

The previous week, for a walk down Melrose Avenue, Turner wore a white crop top with grey, high-waisted leggings, a plaid blazer, and white sneakers. The internet adored the outfit—and who could judge you for mirroring it head to toe?

For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.



subscribe here

Emily Dixon Emily Dixon is a British journalist who’s contributed to CNN, Teen Vogue, Time, Glamour, The Guardian, Wonderland, The Big Roundtable, Bust, and more, on everything from mental health to fashion to political activism to feminist zine collectives.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io

This commenting section is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page. You may be able to find more information on their web site.