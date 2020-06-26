Today's Top Stories
Sophie Turner Nailed Laidback Maternity Style in a Band Tee and Shorts

By Emily Dixon
los angeles, california september 22 sophie turner arrives at the 71st emmy awards at microsoft theater on september 22, 2019 in los angeles, california photo by steve granitzwireimage
Steve GranitzGetty Images

    Sophie Turner's maternity outfits are consistently worthy of shamelessly ripping off (whether you're pregnant or not), and her latest ensemble is no exception—particularly if you're prone to a little '90s Britpop nostalgia. As Vogue reports, Turner and Joe Jonas headed out for a walk in Los Angeles earlier this week, and Turner kept it comfortable, casual, and extremely cool. She wore a khaki Oasis band tee with black cutoff shorts and fuzzy black slides, adding a monochrome snake print face mask. Vogue has the photos here.

    Happiness begins with you, bub 🌹

    A post shared by Sophie Turner (@sophiet) on

    If you're pregnant and looking for inspiration—or not pregnant, and just a fan of Turner's effortless, laidback cool—look no further than her outfits for her recent outdoor excursions. Last weekend, she paired a white graphic "New York" t-shirt with light grey biker shorts and again, some fuzzy slides (though on closer examination, it looks like Turner might possess multiple pairs of fuzzy slides, which I appreciate as the owner of three almost identical pairs of high-waisted leather trousers.) She and Jonas picked up some ice-cream (at Salt & Straw in Los Angeles), which is also something I'd encourage you all copy.

    The previous week, for a walk down Melrose Avenue, Turner wore a white crop top with grey, high-waisted leggings, a plaid blazer, and white sneakers. The internet adored the outfit—and who could judge you for mirroring it head to toe?

