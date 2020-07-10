Florence Pugh is dating Zach Braff, and their 21-year age gap has been criticized online.

Pugh recently appeared on the podcast Sue Perkins: An hour or so with..., and addressed the internet reaction to their relationship.

"I've always found it funny, how I can be good enough for people to watch my work and support my work and pay for tickets, and I'm old enough to be an adult and pay taxes, but I'm not old enough to know who I should and should not have sex with," she said.

Florence Pugh and Zach Braff's relationship has been the subject of much internet scrutiny over their 21-year age gap (Pugh is 24, and Braff is 45). Pugh has vigorously defended said relationship: In April, she said in an Instagram video, "I do not need you to tell me who I should and should not love," while the following month, she told Elle UK, "People have no right to educate me on my private life." Earlier this week, she appeared on the podcast Sue Perkins: An hour or so with..., and shared that the online scrutiny of their relationship made her feel "like shit."

"I've always found it funny, how I can be good enough for people to watch my work and support my work and pay for tickets, and I'm old enough to be an adult and pay taxes, but I'm not old enough to know who I should and should not have sex with," Pugh said, as People reports. "Yet again, once again, it's making a young woman feel like shit for no reason."

"I think I did feel shit for a while for admitting that," Pugh told host Sue Perkins. "And then I thought how ridiculous is that? I'm 24 and I can't choose who I love."

"There's a reason why I'm not with someone my age—it hasn't worked. So who are you trying to match me up with?"

"I think because of the entertainment industry, obviously those lines get very blurred," she said. "People want to have a say on who you go out with, where you go to lunch. I’ve just always found that weird, how people have a say over your private life."

"The fact is, I’m not a reality TV star, I don't let people into my life like that," Pugh continued. "Since when has it been okay for people to shout at someone for their relationship? It’s crazy to me."



