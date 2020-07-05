Today's Top Stories
1
Fourth of July Sales to Shop This Weekend
2
Battle for the Waves
3
Dreamy Summer Makeup Looks to Screenshot
4
Meghan Markle's Date-Night Jeans Are on Sale
5
Feminism Fails Women of Color

Editors handpick every product that we feature. We may earn commission from the links on this page.

Meghan Markle Reportedly "Embarrassed" Prince Harry by Revealing Her Pregnancy at Princess Eugenie's Wedding

By Kayleigh Roberts
london, united kingdom july 10 embargoed for publication in uk newspapers until 24 hours after create date and time queen elizabeth ii, meghan, duchess of sussex and prince harry, duke of sussex watch a flypast to mark the centenary of the royal air force from the balcony of buckingham palace on july 10, 2018 in london, england the 100th birthday of the raf, which was founded on on 1 april 1918, was marked with a centenary parade with the presentation of a new queens colour and flypast of 100 aircraft over buckingham palace photo by max mumbyindigogetty images
Max Mumby/IndigoGetty Images
  • According to a pair of royal experts, Meghan Markle embarrassed Prince Harry by announcing to the rest of the royal family that she was pregnant with their son, Archie Harrison, at his cousin Princess Eugenie's wedding to Jack Brooksbank in October 2018/
    • In Royals at War, Andy Tillett and Dylan Howard describe the incident, which they call a "huge social gaffe."
      • Tillett and Howard also allege that Meghan made Princess Eugenie and her mother, Sarah Ferguson, "furious" by sharing the news on Eugenie's big day.

        Meghan Markle had to do a lot of adjusting very quickly when she joined the royal family. For the most part, her transition was seamless, but apparently she did make one pretty big faux pas during the first year of her marriage to Prince Harry.

        According to royal authors Andy Tillett and Dylan Howard, Meghan embarrassed Harry in a big way when she announced her pregnancy to other royals at Princess Eugenie's wedding to Jack Brooksbank in October 2018.

        Tillet and Howard recount the incident in their new book, Royals at War, and claim that Eugenie and her mother, Sarah Ferguson, were "furious" that Meghan shared the news on Eugenie's big day.

        "Meghan put her foot in it when she decided that it would be the ideal moment to announce that she and Harry were expecting their first child," they wrote, according to The Sun. "This was a huge social gaffe, even if you were not a royal—stealing the limelight from Eugenie, who was furious, as was her mother, Sarah.”

        The Royals at War account contradicts earlier reports, in which royal sources denied that Harry and Meghan broke their pregnancy news at Eugenie's wedding. Eugenie's wedding was held on October 12 and the Sussexes announced the pregnancy to the public on October 15, just before embarking on their royal tour of Australia and New Zealand.

        For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

        subscribe here

        Related Stories
        Meghan Is Struggling to Cope With Life Back in LA
        Harry and Meghan Have Showbiz Plans for Archewell
        This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
        Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
        More From The Ultimate Guide to the Royal Family
        Meghan Is Struggling to Cope With Life Back in LA
        Will & Kate Don't Let Their Kids Go to Bed Angry
        Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
        How Harry and Meghan Are Celebrating 4th of July
        Harry and Meghan Have Showbiz Plans for Archewell
        Meghan Casually Broke Out Perfect Spanish in LA
        Kate Middleton Is More Like the Queen Than Diana
        Shop the Shoe Brands Meghan Markle Loves
        Harry & Meghan Might Have to Spill Royal Tea
        Jessica Mulroney Is Worried Meghan Snubbed Her
        Harry Is 'Overwhelmed With Guilt' About Leaving UK