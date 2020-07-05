Meghan Markle Reportedly "Embarrassed" Prince Harry by Revealing Her Pregnancy at Princess Eugenie's Wedding

According to a pair of royal experts, Meghan Markle embarrassed Prince Harry by announcing to the rest of the royal family that she was pregnant with their son, Archie Harrison, at his cousin Princess Eugenie's wedding to Jack Brooksbank in October 2018/

In , Andy Tillett and Dylan Howard describe the incident, which they call a "huge social gaffe."

Tillett and Howard also allege that Meghan made Princess Eugenie and her mother, Sarah Ferguson, "furious" by sharing the news on Eugenie's big day.

Meghan Markle had to do a lot of adjusting very quickly when she joined the royal family. For the most part, her transition was seamless, but apparently she did make one pretty big faux pas during the first year of her marriage to Prince Harry.

According to royal authors Andy Tillett and Dylan Howard, Meghan embarrassed Harry in a big way when she announced her pregnancy to other royals at Princess Eugenie's wedding to Jack Brooksbank in October 2018.

Tillet and Howard recount the incident in their new book, Royals at War, and claim that Eugenie and her mother, Sarah Ferguson, were "furious" that Meghan shared the news on Eugenie's big day.



"Meghan put her foot in it when she decided that it would be the ideal moment to announce that she and Harry were expecting their first child," they wrote, according to The Sun. "This was a huge social gaffe, even if you were not a royal—stealing the limelight from Eugenie, who was furious, as was her mother, Sarah.”

The Royals at War account contradicts earlier reports, in which royal sources denied that Harry and Meghan broke their pregnancy news at Eugenie's wedding. Eugenie's wedding was held on October 12 and the Sussexes announced the pregnancy to the public on October 15, just before embarking on their royal tour of Australia and New Zealand.

For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.



subscribe here

Kayleigh Roberts Contributor Kayleigh Roberts is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, covering celebrity and entertainment news, from actual royals like Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle to Hollywood royalty, like Katie Holmes and Chrissy Teigen.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io

This commenting section is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page. You may be able to find more information on their web site.