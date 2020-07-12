Earlier this week, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were spotted out and about in Los Angeles during a rare outing in Beverly Hills Friday.

Both Prince Harry and Meghan Markle wore face masks for the outing, but Meghan's affordable sundress really stood out.

According to fan fashion account Meghan's Mirror, the dress is a $76 item from Magic Lenin on Etsy.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were spotted on a rare outing in Los Angeles this week when they stepped out on Friday for an appointment in Beverly Hills.

In pictures obtained by the Daily Mail (which you can gaze upon with your own eyes here), Meghan and Harry can be seen exiting a building in the posh LA neighborhood and getting into a Cadillac SUV. Both of the royals wore face masks while running the errand, but, naturally, it's Meghan's outfit that's getting the bulk of the attention. And for good reason—not only did the Duchess of Sussex bring it, as per usual, but she did so in a surprisingly affordable dress for a royal (even one who is in lockdown and no longer putting in regular appearances at official engagements).

Popular royal fashion account Meghan's Mirror identified the duchess' loose-fitting, white sundress as a classic piece from Magic Linen, a female-led, sustainable company that's totally in line with Meghan's personal brand.

"Meghan's @MagicLinen dress is not only super affordable ($76USD) but it's a classic summer wardrobe staple that you'll be reaching for for summers to come, and bonus - it's from a female-led sustainable company!" the fan fashion account tweeted about the look.

