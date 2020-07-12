Jessica Mulroney Is Reportedly "Distraught" About Meghan Markle "Ditching" Her

The tension between longtime friends Meghan Markle and Jessica Mulroney is reportedly continuing in the wake of Mulroney's white privilege scandal.

A source close to the situation told The Sun that Mulroney is "distraught" about the state of her friendship with Meghan and feels "completely ditched" by the duchess.

The source also claims that Meghan's lack of support for Mulroney is also playing a role in some brands' decisions not to continue working with the stylist and influencer.

Rumors of drama in Meghan Markle's relationship with her longtime (and possibly former) best friend, Jessica Mulroney, are still going strong. According to a new report by The Sun, the Duchess of Sussex has cut her former friend out entirely in the wake of Mulroney's recent scandal, in which Black influence Sasha Exeter said Mulroney tried to leverage white privilege to try to silence her after he posted about the Black Lives Matter movement on social media.



Since the incident, multiple reports have suggested that Meghan has made a point to distance herself from Mulroney. Sources close to the pair told The Sun that the situation has only intensified and that Mulroney is now "distraught" about the state of the friendship.

"Jessica’s team have made it clear that she feels completely ditched by Meghan and fears she is going to cut her out of her life for good," the source said. "She’s completely distraught and devastated because Meghan has done nothing to stand up for her publicly. Jessica is terrified she will never work again. Meghan has forsaken her most loyal friend just to look woke."

The Sun's source added that Mulroney has lost more than just a longtime friend in the ordeal and that many brands who worked with her professionally have pulled away in response to Meghan's lack of public support for her.

"She is losing so much work from brands who loved her connection to Meghan in the past but now feels she has become toxic," the source said. "All it would take is for Meghan to go out on a shopping trip with Jessica to show she still has her support. But the clear indication is that there’s not going to be any show of support like that. It’s a brutal blow after a ten-year friendship. Jessica has been there for Meghan through thick and thin."

