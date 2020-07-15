Kate Middleton revealed that Prince Louis isn't great at social distancing—because he wants to "cuddle everything."

She spoke on British morning show BBC Breakfast, in order to launch a new educational initiative for under 5s called Tiny Happy People.

Kate also debuted a summery new haircut and color during her TV appearance.

Kate Middleton and Prince William's youngest child, Prince Louis, hasn't quite got to grips with the new reality amid the coronavirus pandemic, Kate shared during a TV appearance Tuesday. "I was just saying, Louis doesn't understand social distancing," she explained on BBC Breakfast, as Town and Country reports. "So he goes out wanting to cuddle everything, particularly any babies younger than him."

As Town and Country points out, this is the second indication from the Cambridges that their youngest son has required a little bit of toddler wrangling over the past few months. During a BBC interview in April, Kate and William revealed that Louis has a strong desire to end video calls at inopportune moments. "For some reason, he sees the red button and he always wants to press the red button," William said.

Back to Kate's Tuesday TV appearance: The Duchess of Cambridge helped launch the Tiny Happy People educational initiative, which offers resources to parents to help boost language development in under 5s. "It’s information like that I wish I had had as a first-time mom," Kate said of the program. "It’s gold dust, really, for families to be given those tips and tools to be able to use, particularly in those first five years."

Kate also debuted a summery hair revamp: shorter, face-framing layers, plus warm, honey blonde highlights. One to make a note of, perhaps, for whenever your salon reopens!

