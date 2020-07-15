Today's Top Stories
Kate Middleton Explained Why Prince Louis Makes Social Distancing Difficult

By Emily Dixon
london, united kingdom june 08 embargoed for publication in uk newspapers until 24 hours after create date and time catherine, duchess of cambridge and prince louis of cambridge on the balcony of buckingham palace during trooping the colour, the queens annual birthday parade, on june 8, 2019 in london, england the annual ceremony involving over 1400 guardsmen and cavalry, is believed to have first been performed during the reign of king charles ii the parade marks the official birthday of the sovereign, although the queens actual birthday is on april 21st photo by max mumbyindigogetty images
Max Mumby/IndigoGetty Images

    Kate Middleton and Prince William's youngest child, Prince Louis, hasn't quite got to grips with the new reality amid the coronavirus pandemic, Kate shared during a TV appearance Tuesday. "I was just saying, Louis doesn't understand social distancing," she explained on BBC Breakfast, as Town and Country reports. "So he goes out wanting to cuddle everything, particularly any babies younger than him."

    As Town and Country points out, this is the second indication from the Cambridges that their youngest son has required a little bit of toddler wrangling over the past few months. During a BBC interview in April, Kate and William revealed that Louis has a strong desire to end video calls at inopportune moments. "For some reason, he sees the red button and he always wants to press the red button," William said.

    This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

    Back to Kate's Tuesday TV appearance: The Duchess of Cambridge helped launch the Tiny Happy People educational initiative, which offers resources to parents to help boost language development in under 5s. "It’s information like that I wish I had had as a first-time mom," Kate said of the program. "It’s gold dust, really, for families to be given those tips and tools to be able to use, particularly in those first five years."

    This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
    View this post on Instagram

    The Duchess of Cambridge has endorsed the national launch of Tiny Happy People — a BBC Education initiative designed to provide resources and support to parents and carers of children up to the age of four. Recognising the significance of the project to supporting parents as they guide their children through the earliest years of life, The Royal Foundation of The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will collaborate with the BBC 🤝 as they continue to develop and roll out @bbctinyhappypeople. Tiny Happy People resources are easy to build into a daily routine and proven to deliver great results for parents and their young children — visit the link in our bio to see the resources.

    A post shared by Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@kensingtonroyal) on

    Kate also debuted a summery hair revamp: shorter, face-framing layers, plus warm, honey blonde highlights. One to make a note of, perhaps, for whenever your salon reopens!

