In a new interview, Prince William and Kate Middleton revealed that their youngest son, Prince Louis, has been hanging up their video calls as they work from home during the coronavirus pandemic.

"He always wants to press the red button," Will explained during the new interview with the BBC, which he and Kate filmed from their home.

Kate added that video chatting has been a great way for the royal family to keep in touch during quarantine.

The royal family is joining the rest of the world in working from home during the coronavirus pandemic—and they're facing many of the same issues as the rest of us as they adjust to the new normal.

During a rare interview with the BBC on Friday (recorded from their home, of course), Prince William and Kate Middleton revealed that their youngest son, Prince Louis, has been accidentally hanging up their video calls a lot lately.

"For some reason, he sees the red button and he always wants to press the red button," Will explained, calling out his son, who will turn two later this month, on April 23.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have been conducting work from home and, of course, keeping in touch with relatives virtually, too. Will hinted that some of the older royals have struggled with video chatting—but it sounds like they're finally starting to get it.

"We’ve been talking to all the family online," Will said. "And it’s been a really good way of keeping in touch and seeing each other. As you can imagine, the younger generation are a little bit more tech-savvy, but only just, I think we’re getting there now. The family are getting a little bit more used to be able to contact each other and pressing the right buttons and not dropping the computer halfway through."

"It’s so true. And I think your father and my parents and our families...have really loved keeping in touch with the children because it’s really hard," she added. "It gets a bit hectic, I am not going to lie, with a 2-year-old."

Watch the rest of Will and Kate's BBC interview below:

