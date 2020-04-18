Today's Top Stories
1
Exploring the World of Women and Space
2
How Do I Focus on Work Right Now?
3
Found: Meghan Markle's Strathberry Bags on Sale
4
How To Give Yourself A Great Blowout At Home
5
WNBA Players Score a Win

Prince Louis Keeps Hanging Up Prince William and Kate Middleton's Video Calls

By Kayleigh Roberts
  • In a new interview, Prince William and Kate Middleton revealed that their youngest son, Prince Louis, has been hanging up their video calls as they work from home during the coronavirus pandemic.
    • "He always wants to press the red button," Will explained during the new interview with the BBC, which he and Kate filmed from their home.
      • Kate added that video chatting has been a great way for the royal family to keep in touch during quarantine.

        The royal family is joining the rest of the world in working from home during the coronavirus pandemic—and they're facing many of the same issues as the rest of us as they adjust to the new normal.

        During a rare interview with the BBC on Friday (recorded from their home, of course), Prince William and Kate Middleton revealed that their youngest son, Prince Louis, has been accidentally hanging up their video calls a lot lately.

        "For some reason, he sees the red button and he always wants to press the red button," Will explained, calling out his son, who will turn two later this month, on April 23.

        The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have been conducting work from home and, of course, keeping in touch with relatives virtually, too. Will hinted that some of the older royals have struggled with video chatting—but it sounds like they're finally starting to get it.

        "We’ve been talking to all the family online," Will said. "And it’s been a really good way of keeping in touch and seeing each other. As you can imagine, the younger generation are a little bit more tech-savvy, but only just, I think we’re getting there now. The family are getting a little bit more used to be able to contact each other and pressing the right buttons and not dropping the computer halfway through."

        Kate says video chatting has been a great way for the royal family to keep in touch during the pandemic.

        "It’s so true. And I think your father and my parents and our families...have really loved keeping in touch with the children because it’s really hard," she added. "It gets a bit hectic, I am not going to lie, with a 2-year-old."

        Watch the rest of Will and Kate's BBC interview below:

        For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

        subscribe here

        Related Stories
        Sussexes Spotted Walking Their Dogs in L.A.
        The Queen's Baths Are Exactly 7 Inches Deep
        Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
        More From The Ultimate Guide to the Royal Family
        Sussexes Spotted Walking Their Dogs in L.A.
        Princess Diana Had Bad Vibes at Her Royal Wedding
        Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
        Princess Anne Supports Harry & Meghan's Royal Exit
        Prince William Just Gave a Super Candid Interview
        Found: Meghan Markle's Strathberry Bags on Sale
        Peek Inside Harry and Meghan's L.A. Home
        Prince Harry Is *Not* Dropping His Royal Surname
        The Queen's Baths Are Exactly 7 Inches Deep
        Meghan Markle's Favorite Heels Are on Sale
        Harry and Meghan Say No to Name Plane After Archie