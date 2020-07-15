Meghan Markle gave an inspiring keynote speech at the 2020 Girl Up Leadership Summit on Tuesday, July 14.

The Duchess of Sussex applauded young women for leading the work on "racial justice, gender, climate change, mental health and wellbeing, on civic engagement, on public service."

"Believing in true equality is not enough. It’s going to take more than belief. We have to work for it every day—even when it's hard, even when it makes others feel uneasy," Meghan said.

To deliver the speech, she wore a blue silk Adam Lippes top, offering some serious workwear inspiration for whenever you return to the office.

If you haven't yet watched Meghan Markle's empowering keynote speech at Tuesday's 2020 Girl Up Leadership Summit, you might want to set aside eight minutes and 54 seconds to scroll down and do so right now. The Duchess of Sussex told young women, "This is a humanity that desperately needs you. To push it, to push us, forcefully in a more inclusive, more just, and more empathetic direction." She added, "Believing in true equality is not enough. It’s going to take more than belief. We have to work for it every day—even when it's hard, even when it makes others feel uneasy,"

Meghan commended Girl Up participants for leading the work on "racial justice, gender, climate change, mental health and wellbeing, on civic engagement, on public service, on so much more," continuing, "Girl Up members are organizing Black Lives Matter protests around the world, you are creating films to encourage your peers to become activist leaders, you are reforming the criminal justice system, you are telling your school boards we need more mental health resources for all ages, you are leading coalitions to end gun violence."

"Look, sometimes it’s not obvious what to do," the Duchess said. "Often, it’s fear that paralyzes us and stops us from being brave and being bold. But don’t underestimate that you have some of those answers within. Don’t underestimate your ability to push through the fear. You have, rooted in your convictions, the ability to craft a world that you know is just and kind. Your gut will tell you what’s right and what’s wrong; what’s fair and what's unfair. The hardest part—and it was the hardest part for me—is to chase your convictions with action." Watch Meghan's full speech below, or read a transcript here.

To deliver the speech, Meghan wore an ensemble that's sure to inspire an awful lot of back-to-the-office outfits, whenever said return to the office may be. She wore a blue silk top from Adam Lippes, as well as her Cartier Love bracelet, according to royal style trackers Meghan's Mirror. The look is elegant, stylish, and capable of seriously elevating your office wardrobe.

