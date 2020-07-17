Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas had a picnic in a Los Angeles park Thursday, with several members of Jonas' family.

Turner looked incredible in a skintight black unitard, with a plaid shirt tied on top.

Last weekend, Turner stunned in a white babydoll dress and sandals, one of her favorite maternity looks.



Sophie Turner is at it once again with yet another excellent outfit: On Thursday, as JustJared reports, she headed to a Los Angeles park for a picnic with husband Joe Jonas, his younger brother Frankie, and his parents, Paul and Denise. And the look was perfection: Turner wore a full-length skintight black unitard, with a blue plaid shirt tied above her bump. She completed the outfit with a black handbag, black fuzzy slides, and a black face mask.

In case you missed Turner's previous outing: On Sunday, she and Jonas met friends for lunch in Los Angeles, and she rewore one of her cutest maternity looks yet. Turner wore a white babydoll dress, paired with white strappy sandals, black sunglasses, and a star-print mask.

Last month, a source told Us Weekly that baby Turner-Jonas was "due in the middle of summer," and the expectant parents are reportedly having a great time preparing. Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, another insider said, "Joe and Sophie are excited to be new parents and have been enjoying the process of getting ready for their baby," adding, "The whole Jonas family is looking forward to showering the new addition with love."

"Sophie is due soon and can't wait to be a mom," the insider continued. Cute!

