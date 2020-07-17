Today's Top Stories
Pregnant Sophie Turner Stunned in a Skintight Unitard and Plaid Shirt

By Emily Dixon
deauville, france september 07 editors note image was processed with digital filters sophie turner arrives the heavy screening during the 45th deauville american film festival on september 07, 2019 in deauville, france photo by francois g durandgetty images
Francois G. DurandGetty Images

    Sophie Turner is at it once again with yet another excellent outfit: On Thursday, as JustJared reports, she headed to a Los Angeles park for a picnic with husband Joe Jonas, his younger brother Frankie, and his parents, Paul and Denise. And the look was perfection: Turner wore a full-length skintight black unitard, with a blue plaid shirt tied above her bump. She completed the outfit with a black handbag, black fuzzy slides, and a black face mask.

    los angeles, ca expecting parents joe jonas and sophie turner relax under a shady tree for a bite with friend at a park in los angelespictured joe jonas, sophie turnerbackgrid usa 16 july 2020 usa 1 310 798 9111 usasalesbackgridcomuk 44 208 344 2007 uksalesbackgridcomuk clients pictures containing childrenplease pixelate face prior to publication
    SANC, DECA, SCLA

    In case you missed Turner's previous outing: On Sunday, she and Jonas met friends for lunch in Los Angeles, and she rewore one of her cutest maternity looks yet. Turner wore a white babydoll dress, paired with white strappy sandals, black sunglasses, and a star-print mask.

    sophie turner
    Mega

    Last month, a source told Us Weekly that baby Turner-Jonas was "due in the middle of summer," and the expectant parents are reportedly having a great time preparing. Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, another insider said, "Joe and Sophie are excited to be new parents and have been enjoying the process of getting ready for their baby," adding, "The whole Jonas family is looking forward to showering the new addition with love."

    "Sophie is due soon and can't wait to be a mom," the insider continued. Cute!

