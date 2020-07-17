Today's Top Stories
Meghan Markle's Mother, Doria Ragland, Is Living Full-Time with the Couple in L.A.

She's reportedly super helpful with Archie!

By Bianca Rodriguez

As Meghan Markle and Prince Harry settle into their new Los Angeles life by taking solo bike rides, helping out local charities, and chilling by the pool with Archie, apparently, Doria Ragland, Meghan's mother, has been living with them too! "Doria Ragland continues to live with Meghan, Harry, and Archie," a source to the couple told Us Weekly. "This has been the most time she has spent with her grandson since he was born."

In retrospect, this is totally normal, since most of us decided to shack up with our family members during the global pandemic. While I wish my lodgings were like theirs, otherwise known as Tyler Perry's mansion, with its eight bedrooms, 12 bathrooms, and a pool, I'm totally cool with living it up in my childhood bedroom.

According to the source, Ragland likes to "get up in the morning and read to him," and mother-daughter duo likes to make Archie's "all-organic" food together. It's unknown how long she's been living with them.

Since March, the family have been living in L.A. When they aren't helping out others or inspiring young ones (have you seen Meghan's keynote speech for the 2020 Girl Up Leadership Summit? Icon!), they're chilling around the house with their limited staff.

In April, a source close to the royal couple told Us Weekly they like to "order from Whole Foods or Trader Joe's, and they don't have a chef right now, so Meghan often cooks."

So you're telling me, there's a chance Meghan and Harry obsess over the orange chicken from Trader Joe's as much as I do? I'm all for it.

