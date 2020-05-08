Today's Top Stories
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Are Reportedly Staying in Tyler Perry's $18M Beverly Hills Mansion

By Kayleigh Roberts
  • According to several new reports, Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, and their one-year-old son, Archie Harrison, are currently staying in a huge mansion in Beverly Hills.
    • The $18 million, eight-bedroom, 12-bathroom home sits on a 22-acre piece of property and is reportedly owned by Tyler Perry.
      • It's not clear if the Sussexes are renting the Beverly Hills home from Perry or staying as his guests.

        We all know that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are in California, but now some new details about exactly where the couple is reportedly staying in Los Angeles has emerged.

        Although early speculation suggested that the Sussexes were renting a home in Malibu, multiple reports now say Harry and Meghan (and their son, Archie Harrison, of course) are actually staying in Beverly Hills.

        In fact, according to The Daily Mail, the couple aren't just staying in any old Beverly Hills mansion. They've apparently been isolating in a huge, $18 million mansion owned by Tyler Perry. As E! Online points out, however, it's not clear at the moment if the Sussexes are renting the home or staying there as Perry's guests.

        Harry and Meghan's temporary home reportedly has eight bedrooms, 12 bathrooms, and sits on a sprawling 22-acre estate. It's also in a guard-gated community, because privacy and security are, obviously, an absolute must for the royals.

