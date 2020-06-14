As Black Lives Matter protests continue around the country, many are renewing calls for Southern states to remove Confederate statues.

Thousands have signed a viral Change.org petition calling on lawmakers to replace these racist statues in Louisiana with monuments to a true local hero: Britney Spears.

The petition actually outlines many ways Spears has given back to communities in Louisiana over the years.

Thousands have spoken out against problematic Confederate statues in the South, but now, one creative (and maybe a little snarky) human is offering an idea for a solution for the residents of Louisiana looking to replace those racist monuments.

Kassie Thibodeaux started a petition to replace Louisiana's Confederate statues with monuments to a true Louisiana hero: Britney Spears.

"Before becoming one of the world's most important and influential pop legends, Britney Spears was living life in a small southern town by the name of Kentwood, Louisiana," she wrote in the petition's description. "Not only has Britney proven her talent, but she's proven her strength of character by not only overcoming highly publicized mental breakdown, but by continuously working towards improving herself. She's an inspiration to millions."

Yes, at first glance, it seems like a tongue-in-cheek suggestion, but Thibodeaux actually outlined some very tangible and important things Britney has done to give back to her home state, including donating thousands to Hurricane Katrina relief programs in 2006 and, more recently, donating a portion of ticket sales from her Vegas residency Louisiana schools for flood recovery and school supplies.

"Do the right thing: Replace the Confederate statues with an actual Louisiana hero and influential human being, Britney Spears," Thibodeaux wrote in conclusion.

Lots of people agree with Thibodeaux's assessment—more than 22,000 have signed the Change.org petition, which is addressed to Louisiana Governor John Edwards and other lawmakers, as of this writing.

