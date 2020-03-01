This weekend, the latest chapter in the Lizzie McGuire reboot drama unfolded when Hilary Duff took to Instagram to formally ask Disney brass to move the project to Hulu.

Before production stalled on the series, it was slated to air on Disney+, the studio's newly-launched streaming platform. According to Duff, being tied to Disney+ put the show "under the ceiling of a PG rating," something she doesn't believe would be true if it were moved to Hulu.

Jamie Lynn Spears, who also starred on a popular tween series in the early 2000s, replied in a comment on Duff's Instagram post, showing solidarity for her longtime friend.

Former '00s teen queens stick together, apparently.

The whole story hasn't been directly explained just yet, but it appears that Duff, along with original creator and showrunner Terri Minksy, had a different idea about the direction the Lizzie reboot should take than did Disney executives. Specifically, it seems like Duff and Minsky wanted the show, which would follow a now-30-year-old Lizzie, to deal with more adult themes than Disney was comfortable with for a show on its newly-launched Disney+ streaming platform, where the show was slated to live.

Duff posted on Instagram this weekend asking Disney to move the project to Hulu, where it wouldn't be stuck "under the ceiling of a PG rating."

The post was met with widespread support from fans, with many using phrases like "Justice for Lizzie" and "#FreeLizzieMcGuire" to show their solidarity with Duff's sentiment.

Among the comments on the post was the aforementioned one from Duff's longtime friend and fellow tween series star, Jamie Lynn Spears, who starred in Nickelodeon's Zoey 101 from 2005 to 2008.

"Zoey to the rescue," Spears wrote, referencing the series.

We wouldn't object to a Jamie Lynn/Zoey Brooks cameo if the Lizzie reboot does eventually make its way out of limbo and onto our screens (preferably on Hulu, of course).

