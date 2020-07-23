Today's Top Stories
You Could Be Neighbors With Kate Middleton and Prince William For Under $1,000 a Month

By Emily Dixon
dublin, ireland march 04 embargoed for publication in uk newspapers until 24 hours after create date and time prince william, duke of cambridge and catherine, duchess of cambridge visit the teagasc animal grassland research centre in grange, county meath on march 4, 2020 near dublin, ireland the duke and duchess of cambridge are undertaking an official visit to ireland at the request of the foreign and commonwealth office photo by max mumbyindigogetty images
Max Mumby/IndigoGetty Images
  • You could be neighbors with Kate Middleton and Prince William, as two houses next to their Anmer Hall country home are available to rent.
  • Two properties are up for rent: a two-bedroom home for £725 (about $900) a month, or a three-bedroom for £875 (about $1,100).
  • Residents will be chosen based on "which prospective tenant is best suited to the property."

    Big fan of the royals, or just incorrigibly nosy and deeply invested in royal gossip? Well, have I got an opportunity for you! As the Sun reports, two houses next door to Kate Middleton and Prince William's Norfolk country home, Anmer Hall, are newly available to rent—and by next door, we're talking four meters (about 13 feet) away.

    The properties available: one semi-detached two-bedroom home for £725 (about $900) a month, and one three-bedroom home with a "large garden" for £875 (about $1100). Both houses are situated "opposite the tree-lined gated drive" to Anmer Hall—which means no striding up to the Cambridge residence and peering through the windows, creeps! Still, for the future tenants, chances of a Kate, William, George, Charlotte, and Louis sighting are higher than ever before, as the Cambridges have been spending most of their time at Anmer Hall amid the coronavirus pandemic.

    a general view of anmer hall on the royal sandringham estate in norfolk, following reports that queen elizabeth ii will gift the georgian property, situated in anmer village, norfolk, to the the duke and duchess of cambridge photo by chris radburnpa images via getty images
    Chris Radburn - PA ImagesGetty Images

    Here's the snag: It's probably not worth renouncing your U.S. passport and dreaming of a new life in the U.K. with the Cambridges as your neighbors, since the Sandringham Estate, which is letting the properties, states on its website that applicants "who live and work locally" will be given priority. What's more, you can't rent the property as a vacation home (what are you, rich?)—according to the website, "Sandringham’s housing policy is to let properties as a primary residence."

    Oh, and there's one condition that, frankly, should be absolute dealbreaker: the Sandringham Estate has a "strict no cats policy." Unforgivable!

