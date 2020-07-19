Today's Top Stories
Prince William and Kate Middleton React to Princess Beatrice's Surprise Wedding

By Kayleigh Roberts
islamabad, pakistan october 18 prince william, duke of cambridge and catherine, duchess of cambridge smile as they visit an army canine centre, where the uk provides support to a programme that trains dogs to identify explosive devices, during day five of their royal tour of pakistan on october 18, 2019 in islamabad, pakistan photo by chris jackson poolgetty images
Chris JacksonGetty Images
  • Earlier this week, royal fans were shocked to learn that Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi had wed in a secret ceremony in Windsor.
    • Although the guest list was incredibly small and it's not clear if Prince William and Kate Middleton were able to attend in person, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge shared their support for Beatrice and Edoardo on Instagram.
      • Will and Kate shared congratulations for the newlywed couple along with a picture of Beatrice and Edoardo from their wedding, on the Kensington Royal Instagram Story.

        Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi tied the knot this week in a secret ceremony held at All Saints Chapel in Windsor Great Park on Friday morning. In order to comply with social distancing guidelines amidst the coronavirus pandemic, Beatrice and Edoardo kept the guest list very small, only inviting 20 people, including Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Philip, and Beatrice's parents, Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson.

        Prince William and Kate Middleton may not have been in attendance for the private nuptials, but they couldn't be happier for the newest royal newlyweds and took to Instagram to share a message of support for the couple.

        "Congratulations to HRH Princess Beatrice and Mr Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi who married in a small private ceremony at the Royal Chapel of All Saints at Royal Lodge, Windsor on Friday," the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge wrote under an illustrated "just married" banner sticker in a post on their Instagram Story.

        will and kate react to beatrice's wedding
        Instagram

        "The couple decided to hold a small private ceremony with their parents and siblings following the postponement of their wedding in May,"Buckingham Palace explained in a statement about Beatrice and Edoardo's surprise wedding. "Working within Government guidelines, the service was in keeping with the unique circumstances while enabling them to celebrate their wedding with their closest family."

