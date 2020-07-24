Gabrielle Union shared an adorable throwback video of herself and husband Dwyane Wade singing OMI's "Cheerleader."

"Find you a cheerleader that matches your fly," Union captioned the clip.

Celebrities including Kelly Rowland, Octavia Spencer, and Mj Rodriguez loved the video.

Readers, you made it to Friday, and for that you deserve a gift. And you can thank Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade for said gift, delivered in the form of an extremely delightful throwback video.

On Thursday, Union shared a clip of herself and Wade performing a rendition of OMI's "Cheerleader," and it is exceptionally cute (as is everything about the couple). So, too, is the caption: Union wrote, "Yeah, that's about right," with a series of laughing emojis, adding, "Find you a cheerleader that matches your fly." Enjoy:

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Several celebrities found the video equally lovely. Kelly Rowland commented, "2 peas in a pod! You know ya’ll lived in Miami!! Toooooo funny!!" while Octavia Spencer wrote, "Y’all are just goals." Mj Rodriguez commented, "Yo this is the best! Yo can tell this is a daily connection!"

In February this year, Wade spoke to People about why he's so proud to be married to Union—and, unsurprisingly, his answer was incredibly sweet. "She is her own boss and has her own career, her own bank account and all that," he said. "That she has her own life and she allows me to live my life and be me, and she doesn’t try to stop my growth or change who I am."

"We both work very hard for our families and we love that about each other," he continued. "We love that we grind, we go for it, we work, but we still find time for our family and find time to spend time together and love each other."

Emily Dixon Emily Dixon is a British journalist who’s contributed to CNN, Teen Vogue, Time, Glamour, The Guardian, Wonderland, The Big Roundtable, Bust, and more, on everything from mental health to fashion to political activism to feminist zine collectives.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io

This commenting section is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page. You may be able to find more information on their web site.