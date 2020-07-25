Today's Top Stories
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's New Biography Is Expected to Strain Their Relationship With the Royal Family

By Kayleigh Roberts
dubbo, australia october 17 prince harry, duke of sussex and meghan, duchess of sussex visit a local farming family, the woodleys, on october 17, 2018 in dubbo, australia the duke and duchess of sussex are on their official 16 day autumn tour visiting cities in australia, fiji, tonga and new zealand photo by chris jackson poolgetty images
Chris JacksonGetty Images
      • According to the Daily Mail, several royal insiders have expressed fears that the book will put even more strain on the Sussexes' relationship with the rest of the royal family.

        Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal exit has been a source of near-constant drama and speculations for months now. The upcoming royal book, Finding Freedom: Harry, Meghan and the Making of a Modern Royal Family, from royal correspondents Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand, is supposed to shed some light on the more mysterious aspects of the Sussexes' decision—and to share Harry and Meghan's side of the story with the world.

        Some royal insiders think the book will further strain Harry and Meghan's relationship with the rest of the royal family, though, according to a new report from the Daily Mail.

        "It's going to be the gospel according to Meghan and Harry, so to speak," one royal source told the Mail. "Everything that has happened in terms of Megxit will be seen through the prism of their take on events. What it's unlikely to reveal, however, is how it subsequently emerged that Harry and Meghan had been quietly plotting their 'exit' from the Royal Family for at least nine months before they finally announced their decision to quit in January this year."

        The source went on to claim that Harry and Meghan's royal exit caused a lot of pain in the royal family—and that Harry felt stuck in the middle and at a loss for how to resolve the issues that led to the split.

        "Meghan was extremely vocal about how unhappy she was and Harry, who had always hated the media and the so-called 'men in grey suits' [at the palace], eventually saw this as a way out too," the source said.

        According to the Daily Mail, "Buckingham Palace fear the book will destroy any hope of Harry and Meghan repairing their relationships with the rest of the Royal Family."

        All we can do is hope that these royal insiders' instincts are wrong and that nothing but good comes from the book and for everyone in the royal family going forward.

