How Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Are Spending Their First Fourth of July in America

Now that they've stepped back from their royal duties, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will be celebrating Fourth of July together in the United States for the first time.

Because of the coronavirus pandemic, the couple won't be able to celebrate in traditional ways, but royal expert Katie Nicholl says they're happy to spend the day at home with their son, Archie Harrison.

Nicholl also notes, however, that the couple, who have openly expressed their desire to achieve financial independence from the royal family, will need to get back to work soon to start earning incomes.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have a whole new set of holidays to celebrate now that they're living in the United States and that, obviously, includes, the Fourth of July. Thanks to the coronavirus pandemic, however, most traditional Fourth of July activities, like barbecues and big, community fireworks displays, are off the table.

So how are the Sussexes planning to celebrate their first Independence Day together in America? Royal expert Katie Nicholl says the couple will be keeping things low-key and enjoying some family time with their one-year-old son, Archie Harrison.



"I think he is just about walking," Nicholl told ET Online of Archie. "He's a very happy little boy, he's loving life in L.A. and they are still staying at Tyler Perry's house. I'm told they haven't found their forever home yet, they're still looking. They really do love that family time and they've had a lot of that recently. They both feel very grateful for that time they've had at home with Archie, watching him achieve all of those milestones."

Even though Harry and Meghan are loving the quality time they've been spending with Archie, Nicholl says they're getting antsy to get back to work—especially now that they're working toward financial independence following their step back from royal work.

"They do need to make money," Nicholl explained. "They've been in L.A. since March, they left the royal family at the end of March, and as yet, they haven't actually earned anything."

For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.



subscribe here

Kayleigh Roberts Contributor Kayleigh Roberts is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, covering celebrity and entertainment news, from actual royals like Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle to Hollywood royalty, like Katie Holmes and Chrissy Teigen.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io

This commenting section is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page. You may be able to find more information on their web site.