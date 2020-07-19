Today's Top Stories
1
See Princess Beatrice's Stunning Wedding Photos
2
Michelle Obama Is Launching a Podcast on Spotify
3
The Best Beach Reads* for Summer 2020
4
Racism Has Created a Mental Health Crisis
5
The Best Swimsuits, According to 100s of Reviews

Meghan Markle's Dad Is Reportedly Trying to Get Back in Contact With Her Now That She's Back in LA

By Kayleigh Roberts
tupou college toloa, tonga october 26 meghan, duchess of sussex talks with students during a visit to tupou college in tonga on october 26, 2018 prince harry and his wife meghan are on day 11 of their 16 day tour of australia and the south pacific photo by kirsty wigglesworth poolgetty images
PoolGetty Images
    • Thomas, 75, lives in Mexico and has been publicly estranged with Meghan since around the time of her royal wedding, which he missed, citing health issues.
      • A royal source says that, while Thomas has sent multiple letters to the house where Meghan and Harry are staying, Meghan isn't interested in reconnecting at present and Thomas' "letters remain unopened."

        We have reportedly entered the next phase in Meghan Markle's never-ending drama saga with her estranged father, Thomas Markle. According to Us Weekly, Thomas has been "continuing to try and get in contact" with Meghan since she, Prince Harry, and baby Archie relocated to Los Angeles earlier this year.

        The 75-year-old retired lighting director lives in Mexico now, but has been "sending letters to the house" where Meghan and Harry are staying in an attempted to reconnect with his daughter. According to Us Weekly's source, however, the efforts have been in vain so far and his "letters remain unopened."

        Meghan's relationship with her father seems to have been strained for some time, but things came to a head in the spring of 2018, when he was caught staging paparazzi photos in the weeks leading up to Meghan's royal wedding. Although initial reports suggested Thomas would attend the ceremony and walk his daughter down the aisle, he ultimately missed the wedding, citing health issues as the reason why.

        Although Thomas claimed that Meghan and Harry had essentially shut him out, court documents eventually revealed that Meghan expressed concern about Thomas at that time, texting him, "I’ve been reaching out to you all weekend but you’re not taking any of our calls or replying to any texts. Very concerned about your health and safety and have taken every measure to protect you but not sure what more we can do if you don’t respond…Do you need help? Can we send the security team down again?"

        For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

        subscribe here

        Related Stories
        Meghan Says She Gave Her Dad Money for Years
        Jessica Mulroney Might Write a Royal Tell-All
        This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
        Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
        More From The Ultimate Guide to the Royal Family
        Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi Shares New Wedding Photos
        Will and Kate React to Beatrice's Secret Wedding
        Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
        Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi's Son Stole the Show
        Troian Bellisario Was Stressed at Royal Wedding
        Beatrice Borrowed the Queen's Wedding Tiara
        Meghan Markle Might Get Snubbed on Her Birthday
        Why Prince Harry Wasn't at Beatrice's Wedding
        Meghan Says She Gave Her Dad Money for Years
        Doria Ragland Is Living with Harry and Meghan
        Prince George's Cutest Moments of All Time