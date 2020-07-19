In the latest development in Meghan Markle's ongoing family drama, the Duchess' father, Thomas Markle, has reportedly been trying repeatedly to reestablish contact with her since the Sussexes moved to Los Angeles earlier this year.

Thomas, 75, lives in Mexico and has been publicly estranged with Meghan since around the time of her royal wedding, which he missed, citing health issues.

A royal source says that, while Thomas has sent multiple letters to the house where Meghan and Harry are staying, Meghan isn't interested in reconnecting at present and Thomas' "letters remain unopened."

We have reportedly entered the next phase in Meghan Markle's never-ending drama saga with her estranged father, Thomas Markle. According to Us Weekly, Thomas has been "continuing to try and get in contact" with Meghan since she, Prince Harry, and baby Archie relocated to Los Angeles earlier this year.

The 75-year-old retired lighting director lives in Mexico now, but has been "sending letters to the house" where Meghan and Harry are staying in an attempted to reconnect with his daughter. According to Us Weekly's source, however, the efforts have been in vain so far and his "letters remain unopened."

Meghan's relationship with her father seems to have been strained for some time, but things came to a head in the spring of 2018, when he was caught staging paparazzi photos in the weeks leading up to Meghan's royal wedding. Although initial reports suggested Thomas would attend the ceremony and walk his daughter down the aisle, he ultimately missed the wedding, citing health issues as the reason why.

Although Thomas claimed that Meghan and Harry had essentially shut him out, court documents eventually revealed that Meghan expressed concern about Thomas at that time, texting him, "I’ve been reaching out to you all weekend but you’re not taking any of our calls or replying to any texts. Very concerned about your health and safety and have taken every measure to protect you but not sure what more we can do if you don’t respond…Do you need help? Can we send the security team down again?"

For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.



subscribe here

Kayleigh Roberts Contributor Kayleigh Roberts is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, covering celebrity and entertainment news, from actual royals like Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle to Hollywood royalty, like Katie Holmes and Chrissy Teigen.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io

This commenting section is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page. You may be able to find more information on their web site.