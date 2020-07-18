Princess Beatrice Wore Queen Elizabeth's Wedding Tiara for Her Secret Ceremony

Earlier this week, royal fans around the world were surprised to learn that Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi had tied the knot in a secret ceremony.

Just 20 guests were in attendance at the surprise nuptials, which were held at All Saints Chapel in Windsor Great Park.

Beatrice wore a vintage gown and the same tiara her grandmother, Queen Elizabeth, wore for her own wedding in 1947.

This week, Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi pulled off what, under normal circumstances, would be totally impossible: A secret royal wedding.

The pair married in a private, surprise ceremony on Friday at All Saints Chapel in Windsor Great Park in front of just 20 guests. Beatrice and Edoardo were originally supposed to wed on May 29, in a huge ceremony at Chapel Royal in London's St James's Palace in front of 150 guests. Those plans, like so many people's, had to change because of the coronavirus pandemic, however. The parred down guest list included the Queen, Prince Philip, and Beatrice's father Prince Andrew.

Beatrice wore a gorgeous vintage wedding gown for the Secret Garden-themed ceremony, which she borrowed from her grandmother, the Queen. Also on Beatrice's Something Borrowed list? Her stunning tiara, which was also loaned to her by her grandmother. The tiara holds a very special place in Elizabeth's heart because it also happens to be the exact tiara she wore to her own wedding in 1947.

The iconic piece originally belonged to Queen Elizabeth's grandmother (and Beatrice's great-great-grandmother), Queen Mary. British jewelers Garrard and Co. crafted the stunning piece in 1919 using a diamond necklace Mary was given on her own wedding day in 1893.

The official Royal Family Instagram account shared two photos of Beatrice in the borrowed tiara in honor of her big day.

