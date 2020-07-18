Today's Top Stories
The Spice Girls Responded to Kim Kardashian's Rare Photo with Her Sisters on Instagram

By Kayleigh Roberts
kim kardashian spice girls
Getty Images
  • On Friday, Kardashian fans were treated to a rare photo of all five Kardashian-Jenner sisters together.
    • Kim Kardashian shared the photo on her Instagram wall and captioned the picture "Spice Girls."
      • Several of the actual Spice Girls reposted the photo on their Instagram Stories.

        The Kardashian-Jenner family has a reputation for documenting their lives on social media, but, even though each KarJenner posts plenty of pictures, in recent years, photos of the entire family (or even just large portions of it) have become more and more rare. That's fair, considering a) how big the Kardashian-Jenner family has grown to be and b) how busy each and every member of the reality dynasty is. In 2019, the family couldn't even carve out time in their schedules to all pose for their iconic Christmas card together (and it wasn't the first year that Christmas card photoshoot scheduling had been an issue for the famous fam).

        That's why it was such a rare treat on Friday when Kim Kardashian shared a photo of all five KarJenner sisters together in one place. In the photo, Kourtney and Khloé Kardashian both wore a long-sleeved mini dress, Kim wore head-to-toe red to match her new hair, Kylie Jenner wore shiny, black leather-like leggings and a black t-shirt, and Kendall Jenner wore a matching, yellow tie-dye set with a one-shouldered top. Kim captioned the photo "Spice Girls," which is fair since the overall look of the photo, from the fashion to the attitude, screamed spice up your life.

        This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
        View this post on Instagram

        Spice Girls

        A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on

        "Clearly you're Ginger," Khloé wrote, referencing Kim's bright red hair.

        Several actual Spice Girls agreed with the assessment and shared the photo on their own Instagram Stories.

        Geri Halliwell (aka Ginger Spice), reposted the pic on her Instagram Story, captioning it, "Hello there, Ginger!"

        ginger spice kim kardashian
        Instagram

        Victoria Beckham (aka Posh Spice) jumped in, sharing the pic on her own Instagram Story, writing, "@kimkardashian, which one is Posh?"

        victoria beckham spice girls
        Instagram

        Finally, Emma Bunton (aka Baby Spice) shared the photo with the more open-ended caption, "Which Spice Girl are you?"

        baby spice kim kardashian
        Instagram

