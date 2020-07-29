Today's Top Stories
Rihanna Sent Megan Thee Stallion Flowers and a Sweet Note After She Was Shot

By Emily Dixon
london, england december 02 rihanna arrives at the fashion awards 2019 held at royal albert hall on december 02, 2019 in london, england photo by samir husseinwireimage
Samir HusseinGetty Images
  • Rihanna sent Megan Thee Stallion flowers and a sweet note after Meg was shot in both feet earlier this month.
  • "Wishing you a full and speedy recovery, Meg!" Rihanna wrote.
  • Megan became a Savage x Fenty brand partner earlier this year.

    This is extremely lovely: Rihanna sent Megan Thee Stallion some gorgeous flowers and a super sweet note, after Meg was shot in both feet earlier this month. Megan, a Savage x Fenty brand partner, shared a photo of herself modeling Rihanna's lingerie brand (looking completely incredible, unsurprisingly), as well as a snap of Riri's gift.

    "Wishing you a full and speedy recovery, Meg!" the note, sent from "Rihanna and the Fenty Corp gang," read. "Just know you've got a whole crew over here sending good vibes your way!" Megan, Rihanna—I cannot begin to tell you how invested I am in this friendship.

    This content is imported from Instagram.
    View this post on Instagram

    Love y’all @savagexfenty @badgalriri 💙

    A post shared by Hot Girl Meg (@theestallion) on

    Megan opened up about being shot on Instagram Live earlier this week, sharing the harrowing specifics of her injuries and calling out those who made jokes about her trauma. "I was shot in both of my feet and I had to get surgery to get the shit taken out, to get the bullets taken out. And it was super scary," she said. "It was just the worst experience of my life and it’s not funny."

    "It’s nothing to joke about. It was nothing for y’all to start going and making up fake stories about. I didn’t put my hands on nobody. I didn’t deserve to get shot. I didn't do shit," Megan continued. "I just want y’all to know a bitch is alive and well, and strong as fuck, and I’m ready to get back to regular programming with my own hot girl shit."

