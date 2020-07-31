- Jennifer Aniston wished Lisa Kudrow a happy birthday with a series of sweet posts on her Instagram story.
- "Happy birthday my sweetest Floosh," Aniston wrote, revealing her cute nickname for Kudrow.
- Aniston also shared a clip of Kudrow playing Phoebe Buffay's "Smelly Cat" with Taylor Swift.
It's been a bumper week for Friends fans—particularly those still very much invested in the friendship between Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, and Courteney Cox, which is still going strong over two decades later. Firstly, all three reunited to share a voting PSA, urging their followers to register to vote and encourage their friends to do so too. Then, to mark Kudrow's 57th birthday on Thursday, Aniston shared an extremely cute series of posts on her Instagram story, including an excellent throwback photo.
"Happy birthday my sweetest Floosh," Aniston captioned a throwback of the two in their Friends days. Next, she posted a photo of the two sharing a hug (spot Courteney Cox in the background!), writing, "I LOVE YOU."
Earlier this week, Kudrow, Cox, and Aniston joined together to promote the "I am a voter" movement, sharing a cute photo of their reunion on Instagram. "Friends don't let friends skip elections," Kudrow captioned the snap. "Text FRIENDS to 26797 to make sure you are registered. And tag your friends below to remind them to check their registration #registerafriendday." Well, you heard her!