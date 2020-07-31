Today's Top Stories
Jennifer Aniston Shared a Super Sweet Birthday Tribute to Lisa Kudrow

By Emily Dixon
beverly hills, california november 07 l r courteney cox, winner of the artists inspiration award jennifer aniston and lisa kudrow attend sag aftra foundations 4th annual patron of the artists awards at wallis annenberg center for the performing arts on november 07, 2019 in beverly hills, california photo by gregg deguiregetty images for sag aftra foundation
Gregg DeGuireGetty Images
  • Jennifer Aniston wished Lisa Kudrow a happy birthday with a series of sweet posts on her Instagram story.
  • "Happy birthday my sweetest Floosh," Aniston wrote, revealing her cute nickname for Kudrow.
  • Aniston also shared a clip of Kudrow playing Phoebe Buffay's "Smelly Cat" with Taylor Swift.

    It's been a bumper week for Friends fans—particularly those still very much invested in the friendship between Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, and Courteney Cox, which is still going strong over two decades later. Firstly, all three reunited to share a voting PSA, urging their followers to register to vote and encourage their friends to do so too. Then, to mark Kudrow's 57th birthday on Thursday, Aniston shared an extremely cute series of posts on her Instagram story, including an excellent throwback photo.

    jennifer aniston lisa kudrow instagram
    @jenniferanistonInstagram

    "Happy birthday my sweetest Floosh," Aniston captioned a throwback of the two in their Friends days. Next, she posted a photo of the two sharing a hug (spot Courteney Cox in the background!), writing, "I LOVE YOU."

    jennifer aniston lisa kudrow instagram
    @jenniferanistonInstagram

    This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

    Earlier this week, Kudrow, Cox, and Aniston joined together to promote the "I am a voter" movement, sharing a cute photo of their reunion on Instagram. "Friends don't let friends skip elections," Kudrow captioned the snap. "Text FRIENDS to 26797 to make sure you are registered. And tag your friends below to remind them to check their registration #registerafriendday." Well, you heard her!

