Jennifer Aniston wished Lisa Kudrow a happy birthday with a series of sweet posts on her Instagram story.

"Happy birthday my sweetest Floosh," Aniston wrote, revealing her cute nickname for Kudrow.

Aniston also shared a clip of Kudrow playing Phoebe Buffay's "Smelly Cat" with Taylor Swift.

It's been a bumper week for Friends fans—particularly those still very much invested in the friendship between Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, and Courteney Cox, which is still going strong over two decades later. Firstly, all three reunited to share a voting PSA, urging their followers to register to vote and encourage their friends to do so too. Then, to mark Kudrow's 57th birthday on Thursday, Aniston shared an extremely cute series of posts on her Instagram story, including an excellent throwback photo.

@jenniferaniston Instagram

"Happy birthday my sweetest Floosh," Aniston captioned a throwback of the two in their Friends days. Next, she posted a photo of the two sharing a hug (spot Courteney Cox in the background!), writing, "I LOVE YOU."

@jenniferaniston Instagram

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Earlier this week, Kudrow, Cox, and Aniston joined together to promote the "I am a voter" movement, sharing a cute photo of their reunion on Instagram. "Friends don't let friends skip elections," Kudrow captioned the snap. "Text FRIENDS to 26797 to make sure you are registered. And tag your friends below to remind them to check their registration #registerafriendday." Well, you heard her!



Emily Dixon Emily Dixon is a British journalist who’s contributed to CNN, Teen Vogue, Time, Glamour, The Guardian, Wonderland, The Big Roundtable, Bust, and more, on everything from mental health to fashion to political activism to feminist zine collectives.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io

This commenting section is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page. You may be able to find more information on their web site.