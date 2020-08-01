At the 2017 Invictus Games in Toronto, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped out for their public debut as a couple.

It turns out that Harry and Meghan were already engaged at the September 2017 event, according to the new book Finding Freedom: Harry and Meghan and the Making of a Modern Royal Family.

Meghan reportedly hinted at the engagement with her outfit choice for the occasion. She wore the "Husband Shirt" from Misha Nonoo's collection.

Royal fans remember the 2017 Invictus Games in Toronto as an important milestone in Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's relationship. It was the first time the couple appeared together in public and acted as a major confirmation of how serious their relationship was.

Harry and Meghan looked deeply in love at the event, which makes sense considering the secret they were keeping: Turns out, they were already engaged. The revelation is just one of many about the Sussexes' in the new book .

In retrospect, Meghan gave fans and royal watchers a huge hint at the truth. The now-iconic white button-down shirt she wore for the date is known as the "Husband Shirt" from Meghan's designer friend Misha Nonoo's collection.

The couple announced their engagement a few months later, in November 2017. During their official engagement interview, Harry kept the true details about their engagement secret, claiming, "It happened a few weeks ago, earlier this month, here at our cottage; just a standard typical night for us."

Kayleigh Roberts Contributor Kayleigh Roberts is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, covering celebrity and entertainment news, from actual royals like Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle to Hollywood royalty, like Katie Holmes and Chrissy Teigen.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io

This commenting section is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page. You may be able to find more information on their web site.