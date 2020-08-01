Today's Top Stories
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Were Already Engaged When They Attended the 2017 Invictus Games

By Kayleigh Roberts
toronto, on september 25 meghan markle and prince harry appear together at the wheelchair tennis on day 3 of the invictus games toronto 2017 on september 25, 2017 in toronto, canada the games use the power of sport to inspire recovery, support rehabilitation and generate a wider understanding and respect for the armed forces photo by samir husseinwireimage
Samir HusseinGetty Images
      • Meghan reportedly hinted at the engagement with her outfit choice for the occasion. She wore the "Husband Shirt" from Misha Nonoo's collection.

        Royal fans remember the 2017 Invictus Games in Toronto as an important milestone in Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's relationship. It was the first time the couple appeared together in public and acted as a major confirmation of how serious their relationship was.

        Harry and Meghan looked deeply in love at the event, which makes sense considering the secret they were keeping: Turns out, they were already engaged. The revelation is just one of many about the Sussexes' in the new book Finding Freedom: Harry and Meghan and the Making of a Modern Royal Family.

        In retrospect, Meghan gave fans and royal watchers a huge hint at the truth. The now-iconic white button-down shirt she wore for the date is known as the "Husband Shirt" from Meghan's designer friend Misha Nonoo's collection.

        The couple announced their engagement a few months later, in November 2017. During their official engagement interview, Harry kept the true details about their engagement secret, claiming, "It happened a few weeks ago, earlier this month, here at our cottage; just a standard typical night for us."

        This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
