Prince Harry's Ex, Cressida Bonas, Secretly Wed Harry Wentworth-Stanley Last Weekend

The actress wed property developer Harry Wentworth-Stanley in a small, secret ceremony in Midhurst, West Sussex, according to the Daily Mail.

Bonas' brother, Jacobi Anstruther-Gough-Calthorpe, shared a picture from the wedding on his Instagram story.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been dominating royal headlines all week thanks to the slew of bombshell revelations in their new royal biography, . While the world was busy obsessing over the details about the Sussexes' from Finding Freedom, one of Harry's exes quietly celebrated a huge life milestone.

Cressida Bonas, who dated Harry for two years from 2012 until 2014, secretly tied the knot with her longtime boyfriend, property developer Harry Wentworth-Stanley. The couple wed in a small countryside ceremony at Cowdray Park, in Midhurst, West Sussex attended by just 30 people in compliance with UK coronavirus guidelines, according to the Daily Mail.

"It was a beautiful ceremony and they are just so happy," a family source said of the nuptials. "It was a very private and intimate ceremony and that is what they wanted. Cressida looked stunning and was radiant. We are just all so happy for them, and it was a great day, but they did request that no one talks about it."

The only image from the wedding so far has come courtesy of Bonas' brother, Jacobi Anstruther-Gough-Calthorpe, who shared an Instagram Story of the actress and her husband riding off on horseback during the wedding.

Congratulations to the happy couple!

