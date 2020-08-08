Today's Top Stories
Prince Harry's Royal Biographer Says He's a "Shadow" of His Former Self

By Kayleigh Roberts
britain's prince harry attends the adam tower project introduction and global partnership between bookingcom, skyscanner, ctrip, tripadvisor and visa in amsterdam on september 3, 2019 an initiative led by the duke of sussex to change the travel industry to better protect tourist destinations and communities that depend on it photo by koen van weel anp afp netherlands out photo credit should read koen van weelafp via getty images
KOEN VAN WEELGetty Images
  • According to a royal biographer, Prince Harry has changed a lot since his royal exit.
    • Angela Levin, who wrote Harry: Conversations with the Prince in 2018, appeared on ITV's Royal Rota last week to talk about Harry and how he's changed in the last year.
      • She says that he's a "shadow of himself" now since moving to Los Angeles with Meghan Markle.

        Prince Harry isn't the same man he used to be, according to his royal biographer.

        Last week, Angela Levin, who wrote the 2018 book Harry: Conversations with the Prince, appeared on ITV's Royal Rota to talk to host Chris Ship about Harry and Meghan Markle's royal exit and the bombshell royal biography Finding Freedom: Harry, Meghan and the Making of a Modern Royal Family.

        According to Levin, Harry has changed a lot since she met him while working on her book. Specifically, she thinks moving to Los Angeles has had a big impact on Harry's personality and charm.

        "Harry has changed enormously since I met him. I found that he was charismatic and had royal stardust about him," Levin said, according to the Daily Mail. "He was brilliant with people especially if they were physically, emotionally or psychologically damaged, he had a mischievous charm to him."

        When Ship said that he still saw those qualities in Harry, Levin countered that they've been diminished in a big way since his move across the pond.

        "Well, he has become a bit of a shadow of himself," she said.

        Wow. Harsh.

