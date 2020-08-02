Today's Top Stories
Meghan Markle's 'Deal or No Deal' Costar Says She Was "Quiet, but Very Sweet" on the Game Show

By Kayleigh Roberts
  • In a new interview, one of Meghan Markle's former Deal or No Deal costars spoke out about what it was like working with the Duchess of Sussex back in the day.
    • Speaking to Australia's Gold Coast Bulletin, Lisa Gleave said Meghan was "quiet, but very sweet" when they worked together on the show.
      • She added that Meghan was very focused on her goal of becoming an actress and that Deal or No Deal was "just a stepping stone" in the now-royal's career.

        Meghan Markle has always been laser focused on her goals.

        In a new interview with Australia's Gold Coast Bulletin, Lisa Gleave, who worked alongside the Duchess of Sussex as a suitcase girl on Deal or No Deal, opened up about Meghan was like back in her game show days.

        Gleave described Meghan as "quiet but very sweet," and added, "I remember her being very focused on her acting career and her role as a briefcase beauty, as we were called, was just a stepping stone in her career. She only did a few seasons and then landed her role in Suits which took her away. I was so happy for her when I heard about the marriage."

        deal or no deal season 2 pictured meghan markle photo by paul drinkwaternbcnbcu photo bank via getty images
        NBCGetty Images

        Meghan has said more or less the same thing about her time on the hit game show.

        "I would put that in the category of things I was doing while I was auditioning to try to make ends meet," Meghan told Esquire in July 2013. "I went from working in the U.S. Embassy in Argentina to ending up on Deal. It's run the gamut. Definitely working on Deal or No Deal was a learning experience, and it helped me to understand what I would rather be doing. So if that's a way for me to gloss over that subject, then I will happily shift gears into something else."

