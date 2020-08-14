Meghan Markle and Prince Harry bought a house in Santa Barbara, California, and moved into their new home in July.

The stunning property cost $14,650,000, Page Six reports, and has a two-bedroom guest house on the grounds which could be perfect for Meghan's mom, Doria Ragland.

No big deal, but the Sussexes' new home has 16 bathrooms.



As someone who could comfortably spend multiple hours in the shower were that not an extremely annoying thing to do to my roommates, I have truly never felt jealousy so intense as I did five minutes ago, when I learned that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's new Santa Barbara house has 16 bathrooms. 16! One six! I could have one shower to wash my hair, and another to condition, and another to exfoliate my legs, and still have an entire 13 bathrooms still unused!

According to Page Six, the property cost Meghan and Harry $14,650,000, and stretches over 18,000 square feet. It's got a pool, a tennis court, a tea house, a children's cottage (cute!), rose gardens, and a few hundred-year-old olive trees to seal the deal. Plus, there's a whole two-bedroom guest house on the property, which could be the ideal new home for Doria Ragland, Meghan's mom.

The new home is reportedly extra secure against intrusive paparazzi—crucial for Meghan and Harry, who've been hounded by photographers since moving to the U.S. Last month, the royals were forced to take legal action, after drones were used to take photos of baby Archie.

An anonymous source told Page Six that moving into their own home in Santa Barbara, after loaning a property from Tyler Perry in Beverly Hills, is beyond exciting for the Sussexes. "Meghan and Harry finally feel like they are on their own, and it feels great," the source said. "They bought this house without help from his family, they aren’t using it on loan from a friend as they had before. It’s truly theirs and they can’t wait to make it a home."





Emily Dixon Emily Dixon is a British journalist who’s contributed to CNN, Teen Vogue, Time, Glamour, The Guardian, Wonderland, The Big Roundtable, Bust, and more, on everything from mental health to fashion to political activism to feminist zine collectives.

