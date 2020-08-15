This week, in a PSA message, Ryan Reynolds urged young Canadians to stop attending big parties amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The actor recorded his cheeky public service announcement after B.C. Premier John Horgan called him out personally during a recent press conference as someone who could help spread the important message.

"I hope young people in B.C. don't kill my mom frankly," he said, adding, "Let's not kill anyone. I think that's reasonable."

Ryan Reynolds would very much like for everyone to stay home and respect social distancing guidelines—if not for him, then for his mom.

The always-hilarious actor shared a predictably-hilarious PSA calling on young people in his home country of Canada to stop partying amid a global pandemic this week. The PSA wasn't totally Ryan's idea though. B.C. Premier John Horgan actually issued a public plea to the actor to use his Deadpool clout to talk some sense into the country's young people during a recent press conference.

And boy did Ryan deliver. Horgan tweeted a clip of the press conference to Ryan (and fellow influential Canadian, Seth Rogen), captioned, "We need young people to understand that now is not the time to go to large parties. @VancityReynolds & @Sethrogen - please help spread the message to stop the spread of #COVID19."

"Called your office. Left a message," the actor tweeted back Friday morning.

This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Called your office. Left a message. pic.twitter.com/CGp2IZagrD — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) August 14, 2020

And here's what that glorious message said:

"I'm not sure it's a great idea, frankly. I don't think they want medical advice from guys like me, no sir. Unless it's plastic surgery, which — a lot of people don't know this — but I used to be Hugh Jackman.

Young folks in B.C., they're partying, which is of course dangerous. They probably don’t know that thousands of young people aren't just getting sick from coronavirus, they're also dying from it too.

It's terrible that it affects our most vulnerable. B.C., that's home to some of the coolest older people on Earth. My mom, she doesn't want to be cooped up in her apartment all day. She wants to be out there cruising Kitsilano Beach looking for some young 30-something Abercrombie burnout to go full Mrs. Robinson on. She is insatiable. I hope young people in B.C. don't kill my mom frankly. Or David Suzuki. Or each other. Let's not kill anyone. I think that's reasonable.

I love parties. My favorite thing to do is sit alone in my room with a glass of gin and the first 32 seasons of Gossip Girl. That's a party."

Ryan Reynolds just described the perfect party—not just for social distancing, but period.

Kayleigh Roberts Contributor Kayleigh Roberts is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, covering celebrity and entertainment news, from actual royals like Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle to Hollywood royalty, like Katie Holmes and Chrissy Teigen.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io

This commenting section is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page. You may be able to find more information on their web site.