The Queen Never Requested Pizza from Her Former Personal Chef, Darren McGrady

By Kayleigh Roberts
peking, china october 13 the queen adjusting her tiara whilst reading the menu before dinner is served at a banquet held in her honour during her visit with prince philip to peking, china the queen is wearing queen marys girls of great britain and ireland tiara photo by tim graham photo library via getty images
Tim GrahamGetty Images
  • According to former royal chef Darren McGrady, the Queen is not a fan of pizza.
      • Not all royals are anti-pizza though. McGrady says that he made pizza for Prince William "all the time" once he left Buckingham Palace and went to cook for Kensington Palace.

        The Queen has a personal chef who can cook anything she wants, basically on demand. Unlike most of us, Her Majesty never demands pizza, apparently.

        In an interview with Us Weekly, former royal chef Darren McGrady opened up about the Queen's eating habits and revealed that she never asked him to make pizza for her.

        “In the years that I cooked at [Buckingham] palace, the queen never had pizza," McGrady said. "I didn’t start cooking pizza until I moved across to Kensington palace."

        For the last four years of McGrady's tenure as a royal chef, he worked at Kensington Palace, cooking for the late Princess Diana and her family—including, of course, her two young sons, Prince William and Prince Harry. And, when your job is personal chef to two young boys, pizza becomes a specialty of yours very quickly, obviously.

        "I [made] pizza all the time for William," McGrady revealed. "In my second cookbook, The Royal Chef at Home, there’s a chicken tikka masala pizza [recipe] because, he loves Indian food. The pizza combined the two."

        The Queen's pizza-eating status is still a mystery to this day. In 2019, Kate Middleton made pizza with a group of young children for a royal engagement and was asked if the Queen had ever eaten pizza herself.

        "You know, that’s such a good question. I don’t know," Kate replied at the time. "I don’t know. Maybe next time I see her, shall I ask?"

        This is one of the great mysteries of our time, truly.

