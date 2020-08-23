According to former royal chef Darren McGrady, the Queen is not a fan of pizza.

During the 15 years he worked for the royal family, McGrady says he never saw the Queen eat the popular dish.

Not all royals are anti-pizza though. McGrady says that he made pizza for Prince William "all the time" once he left Buckingham Palace and went to cook for Kensington Palace.

The Queen has a personal chef who can cook anything she wants, basically on demand. Unlike most of us, Her Majesty never demands pizza, apparently.

In an interview with Us Weekly, former royal chef Darren McGrady opened up about the Queen's eating habits and revealed that she never asked him to make pizza for her.

“In the years that I cooked at [Buckingham] palace, the queen never had pizza," McGrady said. "I didn’t start cooking pizza until I moved across to Kensington palace."

For the last four years of McGrady's tenure as a royal chef, he worked at Kensington Palace, cooking for the late Princess Diana and her family—including, of course, her two young sons, Prince William and Prince Harry. And, when your job is personal chef to two young boys, pizza becomes a specialty of yours very quickly, obviously.

"I [made] pizza all the time for William," McGrady revealed. "In my second cookbook, The Royal Chef at Home, there’s a chicken tikka masala pizza [recipe] because, he loves Indian food. The pizza combined the two."

The Queen's pizza-eating status is still a mystery to this day. In 2019, Kate Middleton made pizza with a group of young children for a royal engagement and was asked if the Queen had ever eaten pizza herself.

"You know, that’s such a good question. I don’t know," Kate replied at the time. "I don’t know. Maybe next time I see her, shall I ask?"

This is one of the great mysteries of our time, truly.

Kayleigh Roberts Contributor Kayleigh Roberts is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, covering celebrity and entertainment news, from actual royals like Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle to Hollywood royalty, like Katie Holmes and Chrissy Teigen.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io

This commenting section is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page. You may be able to find more information on their web site.