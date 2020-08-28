Meghan Markle recently spoke to Gloria Steinem about the importance of voting.

For the backyard conversation, Meghan wore a $48 set of bracelets designed and gifted to her by Steinem.

"Imagine we are linked not ranked," the bracelets read.

By now, you've probably seen Meghan Markle's historic conversation with Gloria Steinem, in which the duo spoke about the importance of voting. Meghan discussed vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris, saying she was "so excited to see that kind of representation." She also shared her concerns about the targeted suppression of voters of color, commenting, "I wonder how we circumvent that and how we get people to feel empowered." The Duchess went on to praise her husband, Prince Harry, saying his feminist beliefs set a "beautiful example" for their son Archie. Read more about their conversation here and here.

For the backyard chat, Meghan wore a white t-shirt, Anine Bing striped trousers, Stella McCartney sandals, and a Janessa Leoné hat. What you might have missed, however, was her jewelry: The Duchess of Sussex wore a set of bracelets designed by Steinem herself, as People reports, bearing the feminist slogan, "Imagine we are linked not ranked."

Meghan and Steinem referenced the bracelets in their extended conversation, with Steinem explaining, "'We are linked not ranked' is the shortest way I’ve ever found to say what our goal is." Meghan replied, "It means everything to me on every level; we are linked not ranked."

The bracelets retail for $48, with all proceeds supporting feminist.com. Unsurprisingly, as is the case with pretty much everything Meghan wears, they're currently sold out in both black and red—though retailer Maiden Nation promises they'll be available again soon. Sign up at the link below to be notified when they're back in stock!

