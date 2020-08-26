Today's Top Stories
Meghan Markle Wore Anine Bing Striped Pants for Her Chat With Gloria Steinem

I tracked down where to buy them.

By Marina Liao
the duke and duchess of sussex visit australia day 2
Chris JacksonGetty Images

Meghan Markle is no longer making her rounds as a working royal along the Cambridges, but that doesn't mean she's sitting still in California. The star has been quietly working behind the scenes on numerous projects (just last week, she and Prince Harry volunteered with Baby2Baby) and one of them is all about the importance of voting. In a teaser video for Instagram, Meghan was captured in a conversation with Gloria Steinem about representation and "how all women are linked, not ranked."

Ryan Trousers
Anine Bing aninebing.com
$249.00
SHOP IT

For the casual backyard chat, Meghan wore a plain white tee, Anine Bing striped bottoms, a pair of Stella McCartney strap sandals, and, at one point, a Janessa Leoné wide brim hat. Steinem, meanwhile, kept it classic in all black. Since moving back to the West Coast, Meghan's adopted more of the laidback Cali vibes in her outfits (Queen E isn't there to police her wardrobe choices anymore! We kid...) in lieu of rocking her royally-approved fitted dresses and trousers. In a way, her style is now even more relatable and her easy separates work for anyone (case in point: her striped trousers). If you're not seeing your size on the Anine Bing site, you can also shop Meghan's pants here, here, and here.

Watch the teaser clip, below, of the conversation as you shop. The full Q&A will be released later today.

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

And if you're craving more striped pants options, shop these similar pairs to Meghan's.

elli Crop Wide Leg Pants
elli Crop Wide Leg Pants
Vero Moda nordstrom.com
$65.00
SHOP IT
Wide-Cut Tie-Belt Pants
Wide-Cut Tie-Belt Pants
H&M hm.com
$39.99
SHOP IT
Curvy Mid-Rise Skinny Sloan Pant
Curvy Mid-Rise Skinny Sloan Pant
Banana Republic bananarepublic.gap.com
$82.99
SHOP IT
Jess Linen Blend Paperbag Waist Pants
Jess Linen Blend Paperbag Waist Pants
Rails nordstrom.com
$126.00
SHOP IT
