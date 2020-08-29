Today's Top Stories
1
Chadwick Boseman Has Died at Age 43
2
My Autistic Brother Made Me Who I Am
3
Historical Films to Stream If You Loved 'Hamilton'
4
Found: Face Masks That Are Breathable and Chic
5
Building a Business That's Also a Safe Space

Halle Berry Shares a Super Sexy Topless Picture on Instagram

By Kayleigh Roberts
  • If you've been anywhere near an internet-enabled device lately, then you probably already know that Halle Berry has turned the hotness dial on her Instagram photos up to a solid 11 lately.
    • The 54-year-old actress recently celebrated her birthday with a series of sexy bikini-clad snaps, including one of her riding on a skateboard in nothing but a t-shirt and bikini bottoms that was cheeky in more ways than one.
      • Berry took things to the next level this week, sharing a fully topless (but not NSFW) photo of herself on her Instagram that oozes sex appeal and self-confidence. She threw in a free dose of life wisdom in the pic's caption, which was, appropriately, "Self-love is never selfish."

        Someone call the fire department because Halle Berry is straight up burning up Instagram lately.

        Berry, who turned 54 earlier this month, has been sharing some truly steamy bikini pics lately, but she took things to another level this week with a topless photo of herself. In the pic, Berry is sitting against a wall, wearing nothing but a pair of high-waisted, white sweatpants. Don't worry though: Thanks to strategically-placed arms and hair strands, it's not NSFW.

        Check out the incredible hotness of the sizzling snap with your own eyeballs below:

        This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
        View this post on Instagram

        Self-love is never selfish.

        A post shared by Halle Berry (@halleberry) on

        Oh and, naturally, Berry included the most *chef's kiss* perfect caption for the photo: "Self-love is never selfish."

        Well. Said. This is some life advice we should honestly all remind ourselves of every day (especially every day in the year 2020).

        Related Stories
        Celebrities Pay Tribute to Chadwick Boseman
        Jessica Mulroney Posted and Deleted on Instagram
        This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
        Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
        More From Celebrity
        Harry and William Give Update on Diana Statue
        Jessica Mulroney Posted and Deleted on Instagram
        Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
        Kate Signs Her Emails with "C" for Catherine
        Celebrities Pay Tribute to Chadwick Boseman
        Chadwick Boseman Has Died at Age 43
        Meghan Markle Wore a $48 Feminist Bracelet
        Miranda Said She's "So Happy" for Orlando and Katy
        Chrissy's Cravings Are Burning Her Tongue Off
        Bella's Emotional Mesage to Pregnant Sister Gigi
        Celebrities Share Their Pregnancy Cravings