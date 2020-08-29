If you've been anywhere near an internet-enabled device lately, then you probably already know that Halle Berry has turned the hotness dial on her Instagram photos up to a solid 11 lately.

The 54-year-old actress recently celebrated her birthday with a series of sexy bikini-clad snaps, including one of her riding on a skateboard in nothing but a t-shirt and bikini bottoms that was cheeky in more ways than one.

Berry took things to the next level this week, sharing a fully topless (but not NSFW) photo of herself on her Instagram that oozes sex appeal and self-confidence. She threw in a free dose of life wisdom in the pic's caption, which was, appropriately, "Self-love is never selfish."

Someone call the fire department because Halle Berry is straight up burning up Instagram lately.

Berry, who turned 54 earlier this month, has been sharing some truly steamy bikini pics lately, but she took things to another level this week with a topless photo of herself. In the pic, Berry is sitting against a wall, wearing nothing but a pair of high-waisted, white sweatpants. Don't worry though: Thanks to strategically-placed arms and hair strands, it's not NSFW.

Check out the incredible hotness of the sizzling snap with your own eyeballs below:

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Oh and, naturally, Berry included the most *chef's kiss* perfect caption for the photo: "Self-love is never selfish."

Well. Said. This is some life advice we should honestly all remind ourselves of every day (especially every day in the year 2020).

Kayleigh Roberts Contributor Kayleigh Roberts is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, covering celebrity and entertainment news, from actual royals like Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle to Hollywood royalty, like Katie Holmes and Chrissy Teigen.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io