Earlier this week, actress Katie Holmes was spotted out at dinner with a new guy in SoHo.

TMZ identified the very attractive man as Emilio Vitolo, a prominent chef in New York City.

Here's everything we know about Vitolo, who might be Katie's new BF.

This is NOT. A. DRILL: Katie Holmes may have a new main man in her life. The 41-year-old actress was spotted out at dinner with chef Emilio Vitolo Tuesday night in SoHo. Katie kept it casual for the apparent date, wearing a simple tank top and jeans, which she accessorized with a pretty much constant smile, based on pictures of the dinner date published by TMZ (which are very much worth a look, FWIW).

Here's everything we know so far about Vitolo, because obviously you're burning with curiosity.

He's a chef.

As mentioned above, Vitolo is a professional chef. He works at Emilio’s Ballato in SoHo, which his father (Emilio Vitolo Sr.) bought back in the early '90s. It's been a wildly successful, incredibly popular family business ever since, apparently.

He regularly posts videos and pictures from work on his Instagram and they're essentially food porn:

He's a workaholic.

Vitolo is a bit of a self-proclaimed workaholic and says that's actually the secret to running a successful restaurant.

"If you’re going to do a restaurant the right way, you always have to be there," he told InStyle.

But, since he loves his job, that's okay.

He's done some acting.

Being an amazing chef is Vitolo's day job, but he's also done a little acting, appearing on shows like Royal Pains and Inside Amy Schumer.

He's of Italian and Peruvian descent.

While Emilio's Ballato is an Italian restaurant and Vitolo's heritage on his father's side is Italian, his mother is from Peru.

“On Sundays my father was never the cook. My mother, who’s from Peru, would make us dishes like chicken and rice instead," he told InStyle.

He has a lot of celebrity fans.

Whoopi Goldberg is such a fan of Vitolo's magic in the kitchen that she brought him in for an entire article/photo shoot for InStyle magazine. "Coming here is like coming into someone’s house," she told the magazine of Emilio's Ballato, where she's been a regular for 20 years. "It always feels good because it’s homey."



The cast of It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia are also huge fans of the restaurant and Vitolo's work in the kitchen, as evidenced by their many beaming appearances on his Instagram feed:

Other famous fans of Emilio's Ballato include Denzel Washington:

Barack and Malia Obama:

Lenny Kravitz:

Keegan-Michael Key:

David Schwimmer:

And Cuba Gooding Jr., among others:

And, according to a glowing 2011 New York Times profile of the restaurant, many of these famous patrons are loyal, repeat customers.

"They just come," Vitolo Sr. told the paper at the time. "I swear to God. Lenny might come in with Denzel. It’s word of mouth."

And some celebrity friends—including Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner.

Vitolo isn't just a chef to the stars, he's also a friend to the stars. He's famously friends with Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner.

In 2018, he posted a selfie with Sophie along with the absolutely gushing, chill-free caption, "Omg omg omg. The best couple in da hole wurld. I wanna be just like them. Emilio Ballatos for lyf. Jo bros 4 lyf. GOT 4 lyf.#jophie 4ever. No lie. It’s so fucking lit."

He rang in the new year with the couple back in 2018:

And even attended their wedding, posing for adorable photo booth pics with the groom:

He's a proud pet parent.

Vitolo is an animal lover and the proud dog dad to an adorable Rottweiler pup named Lil Franky, who he describes as his "son." Lil Franky also has his own Instagram, which is very worth following. In the account's bio, Vitolo describes Franky as "Nolita’s Finest Rottie 🇮🇹."

Franky's interests include napping with his dad:



And posing adorably with his tongue out:

Kayleigh Roberts Contributor Kayleigh Roberts is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, covering celebrity and entertainment news, from actual royals like Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle to Hollywood royalty, like Katie Holmes and Chrissy Teigen.

