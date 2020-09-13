Prince Harry Is Reportedly Planning His First Return to the U.K. After His Royal Exit

Six months after his move to the United States, Prince Harry is reportedly planning his first return trip to the United Kingdom.

According to royal commentator Lizzie Robinson, Harry will travel for the Invictus Games next year and will likely stop in the U.K. during the trip.

Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, had planned to split their time more evenly between the U.K. and California after their royal exit, but haven't been able to travel because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Prince Harry is planning his big return to the United Kingdom, apparently.

The royal hasn't been back to his home country since his and Meghan Markle's royal exit took effect this spring. The Sussexes haven't been able to visit the rest of the royal family back in the U.K. due in large part to travel restrictions that were put in place as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic shortly after they arrived in North America.

According to a report from The Mirror, Harry is finally planning his first visit home. In a recent episode of the ITV Royal Rota podcast, royal commentator Lizzie Robinson says Harry will travel to the Invictus Games next year and will probably stop in the U.K. during the trip.

"While Frogmore is laying empty at the moment, Harry said himself that they would have come over had it not been for COVID, and they would have been using it," she explained. "Presumably he is coming over to Europe for next year's Invictus Games. They're still going ahead in the Hague in the Netherlands. You would expect to see him there, but I guess everything is still up in the air."

Harry has personally expressed plans to travel back to England for the Rugby League World Cup.

"We've got a whole Rugby League World Cup coming next year, so I definitely plan on coming back," Harry, who is the patron of the Rugby Football League, said during a video call with players, coaches, and volunteers in August. "I would have been back already had it not been for COVID."

Fingers crossed that Harry—along with the many other people who have been separated from loved ones indefinitely during the pandemic—gets to visit home soon.

Kayleigh Roberts Contributor Kayleigh Roberts is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, covering celebrity and entertainment news, from actual royals like Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle to Hollywood royalty, like Katie Holmes and Chrissy Teigen.

