Prince Harry made a surprise appearance on Instagram today to personally offer an update about the 2020 Invictus Games.

The 2020 Invictus Games were originally scheduled to take place this week in The Hague in the Netherlands, but, like so many events this year, they were postponed as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

In a surprise video on the Invictus Games Instagram, Harry gave fans an update about the Games and shared some words of support and encouragement for the Invictus community during these strange times.

"Stay safe, and stay tuned," the Invictus Games Instagram captioned the video. "As #IG2020 prepare to bring The Hague home to you this year, the Invictus Games Foundation Patron The Duke of Sussex has shared a video message of support for the competitors, their friends and families, and all those who were preparing to cheer on international wounded, injured and sick Servicemen and women this May."

Read Harry's speech in full below:

"Hello everybody, as we commemorate the day this weekend and pay tribute to the service and sacrifice of the entire second world war generation. We should have also been gathering together in the Netherlands, to kickstart the Invictus Games 2020 in The Hague, life has changed dramatically for all of us, since I was last in The Hague. The IG 2020 team has done an incredible job to adapt so quickly to the situation, and they are busy putting plans in place for next year. The new dates will be shared with you very soon. I hope all of those in the Invictus family are coping well and supporting each other through this challenging time. I continue to hear amazing stories of families coming together over online platforms, but please look out for those that have gone quiet, or that are no longer visible on the chat sites. You guys are the best at this, so I have no doubt that you're running around and supporting one another. Although we can't be together in person, I'm really happy that there are plenty of virtual activities planned for this week. And I encourage you all to get involved, if you can, because you never know it might be fun, and unchanged from the norm.

"Throughout this week, we will be seeing and hearing from many Invictus competitors. Their experience and resilience in dealing with mental health challenges is something we could all learn lessons from. The same can obviously be said for our incredible health care professionals working so hard to keeping us all safe. Alongside all the virtual activity from the team in The Hague, I'm delighted that the Invictus Games foundation will be hosting a virtual conference with international speakers, and participants, sharing their thoughts and experience of resilience, and why the Invictus spirit is so important. I'm incredibly grateful for your continued support. Stay safe, and this week, stay tuned as we bring The Hague home to you."

