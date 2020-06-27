Prince Harry Reveals Something He's Been Missing from the U.K. Since Moving to Los Angeles

This week, in a surprise appearance on Instagram, Prince Harry shared his love for rugby and how much he's missed the sport amid the coronavirus lockdowns, which he's spent in Los Angeles with Meghan Markle.

The video was shared by England Rugby on their Instagram page and featured Harry, along with several other supporters of the sport.

In the clip, the royal stressed that, in spite of the lockdowns, the coronavirus pandemic has not taken way the spirit of rugby fans around the world.

Prince Harry is adjusting to life in a new country since he and Meghan Markle moved to California this spring. It's only natural to miss things from home after a big move, and Harry has revealed something from his life in the U.K. that he's been missing a lot while in lockdown in Los Angeles: Rugby.

On Wednesday, Harry made a surprise appearance in a video for England Rugby, which the group posted on Instagram.

"We all miss rugby," Harry said in the video, adding that, although the coronavirus has forced the rugby world—like the rest of the world—to go on pause, the pandemic, "hasn't taken away our spirit."

Harry's love for rugby is longstanding and well-documented. The royal has served as an Honorary President of England Rugby and Vice-Patron of the Rugby Football Union (RFU) and has been "involved in promoting the participatory legacy for rugby at grassroots level, especially the opportunities for children and young people to enjoy the game," according to the official royal website. In January, it was announced that Harry would continue on as a patron of the Rugby Football League even after he and Meghan stepped down from their positions as senior working members of the royal family.

Clearly, his loyalty to the sport is as strong as ever.

