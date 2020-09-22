Today's Top Stories
1
In Honor of RBG, Nine Women Reflect on Her Legacy
2
Regina King Wore a Breonna Taylor Shirt to Emmys
3
Make a Statement With an Eye-Popping Ring
4
Yara Shahidi's "Voter" Barbie Doll Is Re-Released
5
Self-Care Products to Treat Yourself To

Jennifer Lopez Transformed Her Hair for Fall With a Short Curly Bob

By Emily Dixon
santa monica, ca february 08 jennifer lopez arrives for the 2020 film independent spirit awards held on february 8, 2020 in santa monica, california photo by albert l ortegagetty images
Albert L. OrtegaGetty Images

    Very big fan of Jennifer Lopez's latest hair transformation! Hair stylist Chris Appleton shared an Instagram snap of the icon with a gorgeous new look: a short, curly bob, in the multidimensional honey blonde shade she's stuck to over the past few years. (Quick disclaimer: Appleton didn't specify when the photo was taken, so there's a slight chance it's a throwback snap.) It's a pretty significant change for J. Lo, who's been wearing her hair about shoulder blade length over the past few months, whether long and curly, pulled back in a ponytail or bun, or in a slightly wavy, half-up half-down style.

    This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
    View this post on Instagram

    It’s the length for me 💫

    A post shared by Chris Appleton (@chrisappleton1) on

    Over on Lopez's own Instagram, meanwhile, she's been sharing a series of envy-inspiring bikini snaps (as well as her upcoming two-song collaboration with Maluma, for which I am extremely excited). Over the weekend, she posted a photo of herself standing in the sea, wearing a palm tree-print string bikini and a variety of necklaces. "Vacation vibes," she captioned the gorgeous photo.

    This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

    Last week, meanwhile, J. Lo shared a photo of herself relaxing on an extremely enticing beach, a snap that made me even more envious than I thought myself capable of. She wore a pink printed string bikini with hoop earrings and her hair in a topknot, and I do not need to tell you that she looked entirely flawless. "Feeling golden," she captioned the snap. "Holding on to the last few moments of summer." Behold:

    This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.


    Related Stories
    J.Lo Is Giving Us Major "Vacation Vibes"
    Jennifer Lopez Shares One Last Pink Bikini Pic
    This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
    Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
    More From Celebrity
    Halle Berry Stuns in a Backless Swimsuit
    The Best Celebrity Halloween Costumes of All Time
    Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
    'Friends' Will Be Reimagined With All-Black Cast
    Katie Holmes and Emilio Vitolo Held Hands in NYC
    Yara Shahidi's "Voter" Barbie Doll Is Re-Released
    How the Queen Triggered the Sussexes' Departure
    Hilary Duff's Husband Got a "Hilary" Butt Tattoo
    Prince Harry Supports the Gurkha Welfare Trust
    Luna Helped Mom Chrissy Teigen Wash Her Hair
    Lady Gaga Shared Why She "Hated Being Famous"