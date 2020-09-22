Jennifer Lopez just switched up her hair for fall!

Stylist Chris Appleton shared a snap of Lopez with a short curly bob, in a multidimensional honey blonde shade.

It's a big change for J. Lo, who's been wearing her hair down to her shoulder blades of late.

Very big fan of Jennifer Lopez's latest hair transformation! Hair stylist Chris Appleton shared an Instagram snap of the icon with a gorgeous new look: a short, curly bob, in the multidimensional honey blonde shade she's stuck to over the past few years. (Quick disclaimer: Appleton didn't specify when the photo was taken, so there's a slight chance it's a throwback snap.) It's a pretty significant change for J. Lo, who's been wearing her hair about shoulder blade length over the past few months, whether long and curly, pulled back in a ponytail or bun, or in a slightly wavy, half-up half-down style.

Over on Lopez's own Instagram, meanwhile, she's been sharing a series of envy-inspiring bikini snaps (as well as her upcoming two-song collaboration with Maluma, for which I am extremely excited). Over the weekend, she posted a photo of herself standing in the sea, wearing a palm tree-print string bikini and a variety of necklaces. "Vacation vibes," she captioned the gorgeous photo.

Last week, meanwhile, J. Lo shared a photo of herself relaxing on an extremely enticing beach, a snap that made me even more envious than I thought myself capable of. She wore a pink printed string bikini with hoop earrings and her hair in a topknot, and I do not need to tell you that she looked entirely flawless. "Feeling golden," she captioned the snap. "Holding on to the last few moments of summer." Behold:

Emily Dixon Emily Dixon is a British journalist who’s contributed to CNN, Teen Vogue, Time, Glamour, The Guardian, Wonderland, The Big Roundtable, Bust, and more, on everything from mental health to fashion to political activism to feminist zine collectives.

