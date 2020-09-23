- Meghan Markle and Prince Harry made their first joint TV appearance Tuesday since stepping down as senior royals, taking part in Time magazine's TIME100 special on ABC.
True, it might be a while before you see the inside of an office again, but if you need some inspiration for when that day finally comes—or you just want to look a little more chic over Zoom—look no further than Meghan Markle's outfit for her latest public appearance. On Tuesday, Meghan and Prince Harry made their first joint TV appearance since stepping down as senior royals, taking part in Time magazine's TIME100 special on ABC. They spoke about the importance of voting in November's general election, as well as the need to combat online hate speech (more on their appearance here).
Meghan's renowned for her polished, minimalist style, and her look for the TIME100 special fit that description perfectly. She wore a sleek brown shirt with high-waisted, tailored black trousers and black heeled pumps, finishing the look with her signature subtle gold jewelry. I have been working solely in sweatpants and ancient t-shirts since March, and yet I want every single aspect of this outfit!
According to Sussex style blog Meghan's Fashion, the Duchess's shirt is a Victoria Beckham number, featuring a '70s-inspired pointed collar and a concealed placket. It's still in stock in a few sizes, while you can also shop it in camel:
Meghan's trousers look like her go-to Alexander Wang pants from a few seasons ago, so you might struggle to find the exact style. Her shoes, however, seem to be a classic pair of Manolo Blahniks, the BB 105s—and those, thankfully, are eternal: