Demi Lovato and Max Ehrich Have Broken Up Two Months After Getting Engaged

By Emily Dixon
los angeles, california january 26 demi lovato attends the 62nd annual grammy awards at staples center on january 26, 2020 in los angeles, california photo by kevin mazurgetty images for the recording academy
(C)Kevin MazurGetty Images
  • Demi Lovato and Max Ehrich have broken up, two months after getting engaged.
  • The couple started dating in March, and got engaged on July 22.
  • The break up was reportedly the result of distance, as Ehrich began working in Atlanta while Lovato remained in Los Angeles.

    This is super sad: Demi Lovato and Max Ehrich have called off their engagement, just over two months after Ehrich popped the question. "It was a tough decision, but Demi and Max have decided to go their separate ways to focus on their respective careers," an insider told People. "They have respect and love for one another and will always cherish the time they spent together."

    Lovato and Ehrich started dating in March and subsequently quarantined together. On July 22, Ehrich proposed to Lovato. "I knew I loved you the moment I met you," she subsequently wrote on Instagram. "You never pressure me to be anything other than myself. And you make me want to be the best version of myself. I’m honored to accept your hand in marriage."

    This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
    View this post on Instagram

    When I was a little girl, my birth dad always called me his “little partner” - something that might’ve sounded strange without his southern cowboy like accent. To me it made perfect sense. And today that word makes perfect sense again but today I’m officially going to be someone else’s partner. @maxehrich - I knew I loved you the moment I met you. It was something I can’t describe to anyone who hasn’t experienced it firsthand but luckily you did too.. I’ve never felt so unconditionally loved by someone in my life (other than my parents) flaws and all. You never pressure me to be anything other than myself. And you make me want to be the best version of myself. I’m honored to accept your hand in marriage. I love you more than a caption could express but I’m ecstatic to start a family and life with you. I love you forever my baby. My partner. Here’s to our future!!!! 😩😭❤️🥰😍 Ps. THANK YOU @angelokritikos FOR HIDING BEHIND ROCKS AND CAPTURING THE ENTIRE THING!!! I love you boo!!!

    A post shared by Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) on

    According to People, it was the newfound distance between the couple that spelled the end of their relationship, as Ehrich began filming in Atlanta while Lovato remained in Los Angeles. "Demi and Max were basically together 24/7 for months," a source explained. "They lived in a bubble with zero stress, and everything was just fun. Now they are both working and are on separate coasts." As a result, the source said, they began "having conflicts."

    Another insider attributed the split to Ehrich's growing public profile. "Max shot up in fame, and it's been hard," they said. "He got wrapped up in [Hollywood]."

    While there's nothing pleasant about a breakup, thankfully Lovato's feeling alright: A source told People she's "doing OK," adding that the split "is a good thing." As of yet, neither Lovato nor Ehrich have directly addressed the breakup.


