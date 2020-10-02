Lizzo appeared in Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Vol. 2 runway show, which just dropped on Amazon Prime.

She performed a choreographed routine to D'Angelo's "Brown Sugar," dancing in front of a mirror.

Lizzo looked flawless in an electric blue fishnet bodystocking and fingerless gloves.

There were simply too many people I idolize in the second annual Savage X Fenty show for me to discuss them all (Indya Moore! Normani! Shea Couleé! Rico Nasty!) so I'm just going to focus on one: Lizzo. Wearing an electric blue fishnet bodystocking, a floral lace bra, matching fingerless gloves, and white sneakers, Lizzo appeared on the Savage stage flanked by two dancers, performing a choregraphed routine to D'Angelo's "Brown Sugar." The dancers soon departed, leaving Lizzo to dance solo in front of a mirror—and unsurprisingly, she completely and utterly shut it down. Lizzo! I'm overwhelmed!

In fact, Lizzo's role in the Savage X Fenty show has been a year in the making: At last year's show, Rihanna spoke to Entertainment Tonight about her love for the star and her eagerness to work with her. "Gosh, I love Lizzo. She's so badass," she said. Asked whether she'd like to collaborate with her, Rih responded, "I would collaborate with her on the lights for this interview right now, like Lizzo is so badass."

Rihanna went on to strongly foreshadow Lizzo's appearance in the 2020 show, commenting, "She is everything that Savage stands for: A confident woman, no matter what size, color, shape. Your attitude is what makes you savage. It's the confidence that you have in yourself and it's the confidence that you can give off to people who look like you and feel like you, and those are the people that identify with the brand."

