In an interview with PopSugar, Chrissy Teigen gave honest and vulnerable insight into her family and public life.

She talked about fans with post-partum stories, the rules she abides by when posting about her kids, and what it's like to have her mom around 24/7.

Chrissy has no time for trolls and body-shamers, and has the very best comebacks for anyone who's critical.

Whenever Chrissy Teigen opens her mouth, it always feels refreshingly honest and normal, despite the fact that she's, you know, a mega-famous model/author/personality/hilarious person. Talking to PopSugar, Chrissy Teigen gave more insight into her happy family with singer John Legend and kids Luna and Miles, as well as what it's like to be a pop culture icon at this point and using her fame for causes that are really important to her.

Because of her #MyWishForMoms initiative with the Allegheny Health Network to help bring awareness to post-partum depression, she now gets post-partum stories from random strangers:

So many people come up to me about the postpartum story, and I love any of those encounters because usually, I'm just walking through the airport or on the plane or just out at lunch or something and people come up and they've read something that you wrote that was really personal, that's always really wonderful. I love talking to people about that. They always have a story to share. If a man comes up to me, it's usually because their wife is going through it.

Chrissy regularly gives us what seems like spontaneous, effortlessly fun insight into her life, but as it turns out, her life is a bit more curated than that—which makes sense, since she has millions of followers and is a fiercely protective mom (and also, has no time for trolls). And she has very strict rules on how she posts about her kids.

I don't really post any things that the kids would be ashamed of or mad at me for posting. I see a lot of people posting their kids' tantrums and having supermeltdowns. I don't post that stuff just because that, to me, is like—I wouldn't want someone to do that. You try to protect them, of course, but for the most part, aside from the kids, there is no limit [laughs].

She also spoke about having her mom, Vilailuck Teigen, around 24/7. Spoiler alert: she looooves it. "We've kind of always had a revolving door in our house or an open-door policy. People are in and out all day. It's just something we don't really notice. But she's been nothing but great. She is our friend. It's not like Mom is lurking around. She's our buddy."

